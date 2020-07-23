Saudi rights chief approves cybersecurity plan

JEDDAH: Awwad Al-Awwad, the head of the Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC), on Wednesday approved a strategic plan for improving cybersecurity at the organization. He also signed off on a number of documents setting out procedures to regulate the security of electronic data, including 21 policies and the definition of roles and responsibilities.
It follows the issuance of a royal decree requiring all organizations to improve cybersecurity standards and procedures to protect their networks, systems and electronic data, and commit to the adoption of policies, frameworks, standards, controls and guidelines issued by the National Cybersecurity Authority.
The strategic plan includes a general cybersecurity policy along with specific policies for managing information and technology projects, access and teleworking, human resources, business continuity and disaster recovery, work with third parties, and the security of networks and communications.
It also covers areas such as operations security, compliance, penetration testing and vulnerability management, acceptable use of assets, asset management, cybersecurity awareness, among others.
