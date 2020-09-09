Trips to Dubai and Arab beaus: The best Mideast moments on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ 

DUBAI: With the announcement that hit reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” will come to an end in 2021 — after a 14 year run — we take a look back at the world’s most famous reality stars-turned-moguls and their ties to the Middle East.

The Kardashian-clan have made, over the past few years, multiple visits to the Middle East. Some of them have even dated Arab celebrities. Read on for a recap…

Kim in Dubai

In 2017, Kim Kardashian West visited Dubai for a masterclass with her long-time makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic in Palm Jumeirah.

After the event, she took to Twitter to express how happy she was to be spending her time in the city. “Such a fun day today! I felt so much love here in Dubai, thank you guys for coming out to Mario's Master Class!”

Such a fun day today! I felt so much love here in Dubai, thank you guys for coming out to Mario's Master Class! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 13, 2017

Her Dubai visit was not just a business trip. The star was spotted shopping at Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates. She also went to the desert with some friends.

In 2011, West and her mother, Kris Jenner, made a three-day-visit to the UAE to attend the grand opening of the US milkshake bar, Millions of Milkshakes, during which the duo created their own signature milkshakes and introduced them to their Middle East fans.

The shop was the first franchise outside of the US.

Kim in Kuwait

In 2012, the 39-year-old model attended the second opening of the retail store in the Gulf region. She traveled to Kuwait to attend the launch of Millions of Milkshakes.

Before the event she told her fans: “It’s my first trip to Kuwait, so I can’t wait to see your beautiful city and meet everyone at The Avenues for Millions of Milkshakes.”

Kim in Bahrain

Her Middle East tour did not stop there. A week later, the mother-of-four visited Bahrain for the same purpose.

Upon her arrival, she wrote on Twitter: “I just got to Bahrain today. This place is incredible! Prettiest place on earth!”

However, Islamists, at the time, were not happy with her being in the Gulf kingdom. It was reported that more than 50 people protested and denounced her presence.

Kourtney in Egypt

In 2017, the eldest of the world-famous family jetted to Egypt for a vacation with her partner, at the time, Algerian model Younes Bendjima.

The duo shared pictures riding camels, seeing the pyramids, and posing in front of the Great Sphinx. Their trip definitely had to include a beach escape at Hacienda Bay in the North Coast.

Khloe and French Montana

Kourtney Kardashian was not the only member of her family to date an Arab celebrity.

Her younger sister, Khloe, previously dated American-Moroccan rapper French Montana in 2014. Despite their relationship lasting for less than a year, rumors still swirl when the duo are spotted at the same event.