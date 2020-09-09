Trips to Dubai and Arab beaus: The best Mideast moments on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ 

You are here

The Kardashian-clan have made, over the past few years, multiple visits to the Middle East. (Instagram)
Updated 09 September 2020
ARAB NEWS 

ARAB NEWS 

DUBAI: With the announcement that hit reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” will come to an end in 2021 — after a 14 year run — we take a look back at the world’s most famous reality stars-turned-moguls and their ties to the Middle East. 

The Kardashian-clan have made, over the past few years, multiple visits to the Middle East. Some of them have even dated Arab celebrities. Read on for a recap… 

Kim in Dubai 

In 2017, Kim Kardashian West visited Dubai for a masterclass with her long-time makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic in Palm Jumeirah. 

After the event, she took to Twitter to express how happy she was to be spending her time in the city. “Such a fun day today! I felt so much love here in Dubai, thank you guys for coming out to Mario's Master Class!” 

Her Dubai visit was not just a business trip. The star was spotted shopping at Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates. She also went to the desert with some friends.

In 2011, West and her mother, Kris Jenner, made a three-day-visit to the UAE to attend the grand opening of the US milkshake bar, Millions of Milkshakes, during which the duo created their own signature milkshakes and introduced them to their Middle East fans. 

The shop was the first franchise outside of the US. 

Kim in Kuwait

In 2012, the 39-year-old model attended the second opening of the retail store in the Gulf region. She traveled to Kuwait to attend the launch of Millions of Milkshakes. 

Before the event she told her fans: “It’s my first trip to Kuwait, so I can’t wait to see your beautiful city and meet everyone at The Avenues for Millions of Milkshakes.”

Kim in Bahrain

Her Middle East tour did not stop there. A week later, the mother-of-four visited Bahrain for the same purpose. 

Upon her arrival, she wrote on Twitter: “I just got to Bahrain today. This place is incredible! Prettiest place on earth!”

However, Islamists, at the time, were not happy with her being in the Gulf kingdom. It was reported that more than 50 people protested and denounced her presence.

Kourtney in Egypt

In 2017, the eldest of the world-famous family jetted to Egypt for a vacation with her partner, at the time, Algerian model Younes Bendjima.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One of my favorite nights of the year ✨ since I was born, our tradition

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

The duo shared pictures riding camels, seeing the pyramids, and posing in front of the Great Sphinx. Their trip definitely had to include a beach escape at Hacienda Bay in the North Coast.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Great Sphinx

A post shared by Simon Huck (@simonhuck) on

Khloe and French Montana

Kourtney Kardashian was not the only member of her family to date an Arab celebrity. 

Her younger sister, Khloe, previously dated American-Moroccan rapper French Montana in 2014. Despite their relationship lasting for less than a year, rumors still swirl when the duo are spotted at the same event.  

Coloring book helps kids celebrate Beirut’s famed architecture

Updated 09 September 2020
Rawaa Talass

Coloring book helps kids celebrate Beirut’s famed architecture

Updated 09 September 2020
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: A newly published children’s coloring book is aiming to encourage an appreciation of Lebanese architectural heritage among youngsters.

“Kids for Turath” (meaning heritage in Arabic) features 15 of the Lebanese capital Beirut’s most iconic, and sometimes lesser-known, historic and modern buildings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TeePee&Co. (@teepeeandcobeirut) on

Palaces, educational institutions, and cultural venues are among the structures that children can learn about and color-in.

The book has been launched at a poignant time for the city following last month’s devastating port warehouse explosion which caused huge loss of life and severe damage to many buildings.

The idea for the coloring book came from Polish-Lebanese entrepreneur Julia Haddad, whose interest in Middle Eastern affairs led her to take up an internship in Beirut in 2012 before going on to work at the capital’s Polish Embassy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TeePee&Co. (@teepeeandcobeirut) on

Haddad started a family of her own and also a business, Teepee and Co., specializing in children’s toys and room decor.

“I had a number of ideas, but I decided the one thing that will appeal the most to kids was the coloring book,” she told Arab News.

“My hope is that it will somehow plant a seed in the child’s mind to notice these buildings and think that this is something that they associate with their city.”

Although the book was designed for children, it has also managed to draw the attention of an older audience. “We had a lot of adults saying that they bought the book for themselves rather than for their children,” Haddad added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TeePee&Co. (@teepeeandcobeirut) on

It took her more than a year to compile the book through detailed research, consultation with friends, and working with designers to create intricate drawings and short educational texts (in English, French, and soon Arabic) on each structure.

Among the architectural styles highlighted are Ottoman, art deco, and brutalist, and monuments include the Sursock Museum, Cinema Opera, The Egg building, Heneine Palace, and Hotel Albergo.

In the longer term, Haddad hopes that neglected architectural gems in Beirut will be revived to their former glory through restoration.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TeePee&Co. (@teepeeandcobeirut) on

“A lot of the buildings that we featured were not in great shape. Unless there are more initiatives to save and care about heritage instead of just demolishing it and putting up glass towers, it won’t be there for future generations to see,” she said.

Following the deadly blast in Beirut on Aug. 4, all net profits from the book will be donated to the Lebanese NGO Beit El-Baraka, which is working to support homeless people and destroyed businesses. 

