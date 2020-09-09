You are here

Manchester bombing victims waited 75 minutes for medical help

Just one paramedic attended the scene of the Manchester Arena bombing during the first 40 minutes after the blast, an inquiry has heard. (File/AFP)
date 2020-09-09
Arab News

Manchester bombing victims waited 75 minutes for medical help

  • At least two victims received medical attention more than an hour after the blast
  • The inquiry was told that their lives may have been saved had they received medical attention earlier
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Just one paramedic attended the scene of the Manchester Arena bombing during the first 40 minutes after the blast, and at least two victims had to wait over an hour for medical attention, an inquiry has heard.
The inquiry into the 2017 bombing entered its second day on Tuesday, with the inquiry’s counsel, Paul Greaney, telling the court that it would have to consider whether more lives could have been saved.
Greaney was critical of the emergency services’ response and coordination in the wake of the attack.
He said only three ambulances were available on the night of the attack, and a police officer had to plead for ambulances 24 minutes after the bomb exploded as crowds left the Ariana Grande concert.
At 10:33 p.m., two minutes after Salman Abedi’s bomb detonated, one police officer sent a radio message saying “it’s definitely a bomb,” and requested backup and ambulances.
Twenty minutes later, another officer from Manchester police’s firearms division reported that the bomber was dead, and urged emergency services to send more ambulances. “We just need more ambos and paramedics. Any one they can get hold of, please,” he said. 
Two minutes after that call, another police officer phoned the control room. “You’re going to hate me, where’s our ambulances please?” he said.
At least two victims received medical attention more than an hour after the blast. The inquiry was told that their lives may have been saved had they received medical attention earlier.
One victim, an 18-year-old woman, was removed from the blast zone at 11:26 p.m. — nearly an hour after the explosion — and was put into an ambulance at 11:38 p.m. She later died.
Another, a 28-year-old man, was evacuated from the part of the arena where the blast took place, the City Room, at 11:17 p.m. 
He was removed on a makeshift stretcher, made from a display board found in the arena, and received medical attention at 11:47 p.m. but later died. Greaney said the “issue of (his) survivability is a significant issue for the inquiry to consider.”
Most patients were removed using makeshift stretchers, with only one medical stretcher in use all evening.
The inquiry was also told that in July 2016, Manchester authorities identified the City Room in the arena as a potential target for terrorist attacks.
Greaney said: “The very fact that a terrorist attack in the City Room was expressly envisaged as a suitable set of facts for a multiple-agency exercise may speak volumes about how obvious a target for terrorists the City Room was.”
The inquiry is expected to continue into spring 2021, and will explore whether there were any failings by security services, the police or arena staff in preventing and responding to the attack.

Topics: Manchester Arena attack

More than 100 UK lawmakers condemn China over Uighurs abuse

Updated 09 September 2020
AP

More than 100 UK lawmakers condemn China over Uighurs abuse

  • A letter referred to reports of forced population control and mass detention of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang
  • Chinese officials have repeatedly derided allegations of genocide, forced sterilization and the mass detention
Updated 09 September 2020
AP

LONDON: More than 100 British lawmakers signed a letter to the Chinese ambassador on Wednesday condemning what they described as “a systematic and calculated program of ethnic cleansing against the Uighur people” in China’s far western Xinjiang region.

“When the world is presented with such overwhelming evidence of gross human rights abuses, nobody can turn a blind eye,” said the cross-party letter, which was signed by 130 lawmakers.

“We as Parliamentarians in the United Kingdom write to express our absolute condemnation of this oppression and call for it to end immediately.”

The letter referred to reports of forced population control and mass detention of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, as well as video apparently showing a large number of blindfolded and shaven men waiting to be loaded onto trains.

The lawmakers said the video — which was recently shown to Chinese Ambassador Liu Xiaoming during a BBC interview — bore “chilling” similarities to footage of Nazi concentration camps.

Chinese officials have repeatedly derided allegations of genocide, forced sterilization and the mass detention of nearly 1 million Uighurs in Xinjiang as lies fabricated by anti-China forces.

They maintain that the Uighurs are treated equally and that the Chinese government always protects the legitimate rights of ethnic minorities.

Asked Wednesday about whether he would take action on the issue, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain raises such concerns “directly with the Chinese authorities and we’ll continue to do so in the G20, at the UN and in every other context.”

Topics: China UK Uighur Muslims

