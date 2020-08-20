You are here

Brother of UK's 2017 Manchester suicide bomber jailed for at least 55 years

Hashem Abedi, 23, was found guilty in March of murder for encouraging and helping his brother Salman to blow himself up at the Manchester Arena. (AFP)
Updated 20 August 2020
Reuters

  • Hashem denied involvement but offered no evidence in his trial and a jury agreed he was as guilty as his brother of murder
  • Among the dead were seven children, the youngest aged just eight
LONDON: A man who helped his elder brother carry out a suicide bomb attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in the English city of Manchester three years ago which killed 22 people was jailed for at least 55 years on Thursday.
Hashem Abedi, 23, was found guilty in March of murder for encouraging and helping his brother Salman to blow himself up at the Manchester Arena as parents arrived to collect their children at the end of a May 2017 show by the US pop singer.
Among the dead were seven children, the youngest aged just eight, while 237 people were injured. The attack was the deadliest in Britain since the 2005 London transport suicide bombings which killed 52 people.
Judge Jeremy Baker said the men were equally culpable and had deliberately targeted a concert attended by young people, with almost half those killed children or teenagers.
"The stark reality is that these were atrocious crimes: large in their scale, deadly in their intent and appalling in their consequences," Baker told London's Old Bailey court.
He jailed Abedi for life for murder and conspiracy to cause an explosion, and said he would serve at least 55 years behind bars.
Abedi was not in court for the sentencing hearing, having refused to enter the courtroom where distraught families of victims had given harrowing accounts of the devastating impact the bombing had had on their lives.
The Abedi brothers, born to Libyan parents who emigrated to Britain during the rule of late leader Muammar Gaddafi, had plotted the attack at their home in south Manchester, experimenting with the construction of a homemade device.
They made the device at a separate address in the city and then bought a car to store the bomb-making equipment, shortly before they returned to Libya in mid-April 2017.
Hashem remained in Libya while his 22-year-old brother carried out the bombing, but police said he persuaded acquaintances to buy chemicals to make the explosives and had sourced metal drums used to build prototype devices.
Hashem denied involvement but offered no evidence in his trial and a jury agreed he was as guilty as his brother of murder. 

Belgium shocked by Nazi-salute police brutality footage

  • Several police officers held Jozef Chovanec down, with one sitting on his chest for 16 minutes
  • During this sequence, a female officer is seen in the cell dancing and making a Nazi salute
BRUSSELS: Belgium was in shock on Thursday after a video emerged showing a Slovak man being violently pinned down by airport police officers in images that recalled the fate of George Floyd in the US.
The CCTV images, seen by AFP, date to February 2018, when Jozef Chovanec was taken off a plane in Charleroi, Belgium, after refusing to show his ticket as he boarded.
Chovanec, who died in the wake of the incident, was taken to a holding cell where he is seen in harrowing footage banging his head against the wall until his face bleeds heavily.
Several police officers are later seen entering the room to handcuff Chovanec. When this fails to calm him, they return to hold him down, with one sitting on his chest for 16 minutes.
During this sequence, a female officer is seen in the cell dancing and making a Nazi salute.
Chovanec was then taken to hospital where he died after entering a coma, officially of a heart attack.
According to her legal team, widow Henrieta Chovancova chose to make the video public against their advice as she had grown frustrated with the investigation, which has dragged on for two years.
“Our client wanted to show these images to the world because she has no faith in the criminal investigation,” said Lennert Dierickx, a member of the legal team that is led by Ann Van De Steen.
“She felt the case was not being taken seriously,” he added.
Chovanec’s death has been likened to the case of George Floyd, who died in May after a police officer knelt on his neck during his arrest in the United States.
“I am just sad,” widow Chovancova told De Morgen newspaper.
“It makes me feel even more that they tried to sweep my husband’s death under the rug, as if he were garbage that had to disappear,” she said.
A spokesman for the Belgian Interior Minister Pieter De Crem said the specifics of the video were not known by top officials until this week.
“We discovered this yesterday morning when the media did. The images are shocking, the behavior of the police is unacceptable,” said Erik Eenaerts, the spokesman.
He said disciplinary action would be imposed on the officers concerned and that the policewoman giving the Nazi salute had been transferred to a desk job.
“We’re also going to have to figure out why these images were never taken to the highest level,” he added.
The video was first reported by Het Laatse Nieuws, a Belgian daily.

