You are here

  • Home
  • Bahrain sells $2 billion in sukuk and bonds

Bahrain sells $2 billion in sukuk and bonds

A general view shows the Bahraini capital, Manama. Bahrain began marketing the deal at around 4.5% for the sukuk and around 5.75% for the conventional bonds. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mbvby

Updated 09 September 2020
Reuters

Bahrain sells $2 billion in sukuk and bonds

  • It sold $1 bn in sukuk at 3.95%, $1 bn in 12-year bonds at 5.45%
  • Bahrain averted a credit crunch in 2018 with a $10 bn aid package
Updated 09 September 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Bahrain sold $2 billion in its second bond offering of the year on Wednesday, a dual-tranche issuance comprising seven-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, and a 12-year conventional tranche.
The small oil producer, which averted a credit crunch in 2018 with a $10 billion aid package from its Gulf neighbors, raised $2 billion in May to bolster finances battered by low oil prices and the coronavirus crisis.
On Wednesday it sold $1 billion in sukuk at 3.95% and $1 billion in 12-year bonds at 5.45%, receiving more than $7.6 billion in combined orders for the paper on offer, a document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed.
Rated ‘junk’ by S&P and Fitch, Bahrain began marketing the deal at around 4.5% for the sukuk and around 5.75% for the conventional bonds earlier on Wednesday.
Fund managers said the yields were tight compared with similarly rated issuers and considering Bahrain’s weak credit standing, with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 114.9% as of the end of June.
“Bahrain can offer a significantly lower yield than an issuer like Egypt because of the explicit support of its Gulf neighbors,” said Doug Bitcon, head of credit strategies at Rasmala Investment Bank.
Bonds due in 2032 by similarly rated Egypt were yielding 7.2% on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv data, while Saudi bonds due in 2032 were yielding 2.3%.
“Bahrain still has a long way to go toward fiscal sustainability ... but I think the market right now is saying they have time because of Gulf support, primarily from Saudi Arabia,” said Abdul Kadir Hussain, head of fixed income asset management at Arqaam Capital.
Bahrain had considered issuing a 30-year conventional tranche in lieu of the 12-year bonds or alongside them, but opted for the shorter tenor.
“There was no investor appetite for a 30-year tranche. Bahrain has a relatively low amount of bonds maturing in 12 years, so it was a sweet spot,” a financial source said.
Bank ABC, Citi, Gulf International Bank, HSBC, National Bank of Bahrain and Standard Chartered arranged the deal.

Topics: Bahrain Sukuk

Related

Business & Economy
Bahrain hires banks for second bond issuance of 2020
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s ABC says in preliminary talks to buy Blom Bank’s Egypt business

Hapoalim expects UAE bank ties to follow accord

Updated 10 September 2020
Reuters

Hapoalim expects UAE bank ties to follow accord

  • Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize relations on Aug. 13
Updated 10 September 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Israel’s largest lender, Bank Hapoalim, expects to start working with banks in the UAE once the two Middle East states sign a normalization agreement, its chief executive said.

The UAE and Israel are due to sign the agreement, brokered by the US, on Sept. 15 at a ceremony held by US President Donald Trump.

The three sides have talked up the economic opportunities that normalization would bring and several business cooperation agreements have already been signed.

Hapoalim CEO Dov Kotler said a correspondent banking relationship facilitating direct money transfers between the countries would help develop trade and business ties.

“I believe that after the governments sign the agreement next week we will be able to work with the banking system here,” he told Reuters during a visit to the UAE.

In correspondent banking, a bank with no branch or network in a given country will typically channel payments there through a local bank that acts on its behalf.

Kotler is leading an Israeli business delegation on a two-day visit to the UAE as the two countries develop bilateral economic relations.

“We are here to build trust before talking business. In order to build trust I believe we have to meet face to face and that is what we are doing,” he said.

Israel and the UAE on Aug. 13 agreed to normalize relations, making the UAE the first Gulf country and the third Arab state to do so when a final accord is signed.

Kotler said he believed Hapoalim would establish relationships with the three largest lenders in the UAE, though he declined to name the banks.

The UAE’s largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank, has said it would open discussions with Hapoalim and Bank Leumi, another Israeli bank.

Bank Leumi is to lead a delegation to the UAE on Sept. 14.

Emirates BND, Dubai’s largest bank, declined to comment on the visit of Hapoalim this week.

Topics: Hapoalim UAE banks

Related

Business & Economy
Top UAE bank profits surge in second quarter as lending jumps
Business & Economy
UAE banks can withstand shocks of any size, says regulator

Latest updates

Experts discuss ways to protect Saudi Arabia’s heritage
Saudi Culture Ministry to launch first oil museum
Rare books provide insight into Saudi Arabia’s past
DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistan envoy, KFCRIS chief discuss stronger ties
New feature in Saudi ministry of health app allows users to remain vigilant, careful

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.