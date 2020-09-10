Dubai YouTubers host baby gender reveal on Burj Khalifa 

DUBAI: Dubai influencers Anas and Asala Marwah are expecting their second child together, and this week, the couple hosted their gender reveal party at Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa.

Gender reveals are not a new phenomenon, however, the trend saw an increase in its popularity in recent years. Instead of finding out whether their bundle of joy is going to be a girl or a boy at an ultrasound appointment, many parents opt to host parties to celebrate the special surprise.

Anas and Asala, who have a family YouTube channel called Anasala Family, did not do the typical balloon pop or smoke canon surprise, however, they took their reveal a step further. They had the tallest tower in the world light up blue, to unveil that they were having a baby boy after an animated countdown.

The couple, who welcomed their first child, Mila, in 2018, was surrounded by a few members of their family and friends during the reveal.

In a YouTube video that has so far reached over 10 million views, the family shared behind-the-scenes clips with their 7.54 million subscribers.

They said they’ve been working on this project for over a month and a half.

“We wanted to do something unique and memorable so that we can all look at it in the future and remember what we built as a family,” Asala told the viewers.

Anas added: “I ask Asala every day, ‘Who are we to be (reflected) on the Burj Khalifa? Why us and not anyone else?’”

The couple then thanked their supporters saying: “Without you, none of this would have been made possible.”