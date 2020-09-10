You are here

  • Home
  • Snap Inc. appoints head of UAE operations

Snap Inc. appoints head of UAE operations

Jake Thomas takes on the new role, having previously served as head of agency development for the Middle East and North Africa at Snap. (Arab News)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9p6ez

Updated 10 September 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Snap Inc. appoints head of UAE operations

  • Jake Thomas takes on the new role, having previously served as head of agency development for the Middle East and North Africa at Snap
Updated 10 September 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Snap Inc. has appointed Jake Thomas as head of its UAE operations as the company rapidly expands its local partner ecosystem and seeks to deliver more opportunities to consumers and brands than ever before.  

Based in Dubai, Thomas joined Snap three and a half years ago as one of its first hires in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. He was previously the head of agency development for Snap MENA. He has played a key role in building the MENA business, working with local and regional agencies and brands.

Thomas has been in the region for the last eight years, previously overseeing Marketing Solutions in MENA for LinkedIn. Prior to that, Thomas was instrumental in driving digital transformation with Telegraph Media Group, based in the UK.

Since Snap set up its regional headquarters in Dubai in early 2017, the UAE has been a crucial launchpad for the company in producing more locally relevant content, introducing new creator platforms and products, and unleashing creative campaigns with local and pan-regional brands. Currently, Snapchat reaches around 60 percent of 13-24-year-olds in the UAE and more than one in three people between the ages of 13-34.  

Hussein Freijeh, general manager of Snap Inc. for MENA, said: “Over the last few years, we have been thrilled to grow our presence across the MENA region from the UAE, which remains our business hub for many regional clients and agency partners. We also have a highly engaged audience of Snapchatters in the UAE. We see a significant opportunity to grow that audience even further by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. Jake is the right evangelist to carry Snap’s vision forward in the UAE as we move from strength to strength.”

Thomas added: “As a team, we believe that reinventing the camera represents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people connect and communicate in the UAE. We are known for creating products that have become standards across mobile communication and content, including vertical video and Stories. As we continue to lead in the mobile space, I am excited to work with our UAE-based clients and partners, to further unlock the potential of Snapchat, for both brands and our community.”

Topics: SNAP INC UAE

Related

Update
Middle-East
Gargash: UAE-Israel agreement will not be at the expense of the Palestinian issue
Middle-East
Nourishing the new UAE friendship with Israel

Facebook, Google, Twitter urged by EU to do more against fake news

Updated 10 September 2020
Reuters

Facebook, Google, Twitter urged by EU to do more against fake news

  • Fake news related to COVID-19 has accelerated calls for social media to be more proactive in combating the issue
Updated 10 September 2020
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Two years after agreeing to a self-regulatory code of practice to tackle disinformation, Facebook, Alphabet’s Google, Twitter and other tech rivals must try harder to be more effective, the European Commission said on Thursday.
Fake news related to COVID-19 has accelerated calls for social media to be more proactive in combating the issue.
The companies, including Mozilla and trade bodies for the advertising industry, signed up to the code in 2018 in a bid to stave off more heavy-handed regulation. Microsoft and TikTok subsequently joined the group.
There are, however, several shortcomings in the code following an assessment of its first year in operation, the commission said, according to a report seen by Reuters.
“These can be grouped in four broad categories: inconsistent and incomplete application of the code across platforms and member states, lack of uniform definitions, existence of several gaps in the coverage of the code commitments, and limitations intrinsic to the self-regulatory nature of the code,” the report said.
The commission vice president for values and transparency, Vera Jourova, called for more action to counter new risks.
“As we also witness new threats and actors the time is ripe to go further and propose new measures. The platforms need to become more accountable and transparent. They need to open up and provide better access to data, among others,” Jourova said.
Jourova is currently working on a European Democracy Action Plan to make democracy more resilient to digital threats.
The commission is also set to propose new rules called the Digital Services Act by the end of the year which will increase social media’s responsibilities and liability for content on their platforms.

Topics: Facebook Google fake news Twitter social media

Related

Media
Facebook’s #LoveLocal campaign aims to support local SMBs in MENA
Media
Google to donate $2.2m to support Lebanon

Latest updates

Explosions heard in the Jordanian city of Zarqa
Kuwaiti Emir health is stable, Emiri Diwan says
3 jailed journalists released amid tough media landscape in Turkey
Queen Soraya of Afghanistan: A woman ahead of her time
Pakistan bill to curb abductions buried in red tape

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.