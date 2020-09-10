Manchester Arena bomber visited jailed terrorist, but MI5 did not reopen probe

You are here

A photo shows suicide bomber Salman Abedi carrying a rucksack in the lift at Victoria Station in Manchester on May 22, 2017. (AFP)
  • The security service also knew of his contact with Daesh supporters and travel to Libya, but failed to consider Abedi as a security threat
  • Abedi had also been at the deathbed of a suspected extremist preacher four months before he carried out the attack
LONDON: The Manchester Arena bomber had visited a convicted terror offender in prison “more than once,” an inquiry into the attack has heard.
Despite this, the UK’s domestic intelligence service MI5 did not reopen an investigation into attacker Salman Abedi, The Independent reported.
The security service also knew of his contact with Daesh supporters and travel to Libya, but failed to consider Abedi as a security threat, the British newspaper said.
“MI5 information indicated that Abedi visited a terror offender in prison on more than one occasion, but MI5 assessed that this did not justify reopening him as a subject of interest,” counsel to the inquiry, Paul Greaney, said.
One of the bomber’s schoolteachers had also seen a photo of Abedi holding a gun in Libya during the country’s civil war but had believed his claim that he had just been “shooting.”
The tutor “saw an image on Abedi’s computer of him holding a gun while in Tripoli, but his explanation that his family had lots of land in Libya and he used to go shooting there was accepted,” the hearing was told.
Photos that Abedi posted on social media included one of him making a hand gesture used by Daesh supporters, the inquiry heard.
Greaney said the inquiry would consider if it had been “reasonable” for MI5 to close an active investigation into Abedi in July 2014 and then fail to reopen it in light of new intelligence.
“Links with Abdalraouf Abdallah are of significant interest to the inquiry,” he added.
Abdallah, who also lived in Manchester, in northern England, attended the same school as Abedi and shared many associates with him, was jailed in 2016 for helping Daesh fighters travel to Syria.
The pair had regular contact with each other and Abedi visited Abdallah in two separate English prisons. Abdallah is still serving his sentence and has refused to answer questions from the public inquiry.
Abedi had also been at the deathbed of a suspected extremist preacher four months before he carried out the brutal attack on people leaving a concert by US singer Ariana Grande, The Times reported.
Mansoor Al-Anezi died of cancer on Jan. 17, 2017 and Abedi comforted him as he died.
Greaney said that “various items related to Al-Anezi” had been found at Abedi’s family home in Manchester and that he had been in “frequent phone contact” with the preacher, the British newspaper added.

Afghan peace talks to begin Saturday, Pompeo welcomes announcement

Updated 10 min 37 sec ago
Agencies

Afghan peace talks to begin Saturday, Pompeo welcomes announcement

  • The negotiations are expected to be a difficult process as the two sides struggle to end the fighting
Updated 10 min 37 sec ago
Agencies

KABUL: Long-delayed peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators will begin Saturday in Qatar, officials and the insurgent group announced Thursday.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would like to declare its readiness to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the intra-Afghan negotiations that shall be held in Qatar on September 12," the Taliban said in a statement.

The presidential palace said government negotiators would head to Doha on Friday to participate in the talks.

Talks were originally supposed to start in March but were repeatedly delayed as the Taliban and the Afghan government completed a prisoner exchange.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the announcement, urging both sides not to squander the "historic opportunity" and calling for negotiators to demonstrate the "pragmatism, restraint and flexibility the process will require to succeed."

The deal aims to end Afghanistan’s protracted war and bring American troops home while the intra-Afghan talks are to set a road map for a post-war society in Afghanistan.

The negotiations are expected to be a difficult process as the two sides struggle to end the fighting and debate ways of protecting the rights of women and minorities. The fate of the tens of thousands of armed Taliban, as well as militias loyal to government-allied warlords, will also be on the agenda, along with constitutional changes for Afghanistan.

Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who negotiated the US-Taliban deal signed on Feb. 29, has been in Doha for the past week, trying to push the talks forward.

The withdrawal of US troops are not dependent on the success of the negotiations but rather on commitments taken by the Talian under the deal with the US to fight other militant groups, most specifically Daesh, and to ensure that Afghanistan is not used as a staging ground for attacks on the US or its allies.

Washington and NATO have already begun withdrawing troops and by November America expects to have less than 5,000 troops still in Afghanistan.

