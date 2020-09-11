You are here

Students’ virtual health lesson gets top marks among parents in Saudi Arabia

With COVID-19 causing school closures, and children across the Kingdom attending online classes. (SPA)
Updated 11 September 2020
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: A Saudi Health Council advisory on virtual learning and pupils’ screen habits is crucial in helping children lead healthy lives in a digital world following the coronavirus pandemic, say experts
and parents.
With COVID-19 causing school closures, and children across the Kingdom attending online classes, the council has issued guidelines for virtual classes, including taking a break from a screen every 20 minutes for at least 20 seconds, proper screen brightness for virtual class, and appropriate room lighting where children are attending class.
Virtual classes also mean less physical activity, so parents should be careful to involve children in exercise, the council has advised.
Afnan Abdulfattah, a mother of two girls and a dentist from Riyadh, told Arab News: “The guidelines are important. The school my children attend provides a break between every class for different subjects.”
She added: “During the classes, they try to make lessons engaging and less dry and boring by involving children in some activity.”
The school has asked parents to provide a suitable area for online classes, with proper lighting, and no intrusive sounds or distracting activity.
Abdulfattah agreed that there is less physical activity with online schooling. “I bought bicycles for my children to give them physical activity after classes.”
She said it is important parents help children remain focused on learning, and avoid use of video games and social media during online classes.
“I allow my children some time for it. When they finish their classes, they use their iPad for games and fun activities,” she said.
Mennatallah Elmeligie, a teacher at an international school in Riyadh, told Arab News: “During online classes, it’s important for student to sit properly and comfortably, using a chair and a desk so their backs and necks won’t hurt after hours learning online.”
She said: “We applied this in our school, we allow five minutes between each session, and we ask the students to move around the house and never to stay in their places between sessions.
“We advise students to stand and do any exercise or dance to a favorite song in break times because it’s important to refresh their mind.”
 

Mohammed Al-Mahmoud, Saudi legal adviser

Mohammed Al-Mahmoud is a legal adviser and one of an elite group of Saudis to hold a double Ph.D.
The Riyadh-born human rights and international law expert gained doctorates in criminal law and comparative jurisprudence.
He has been a regular media commentator on major legal events on regional, Arab, and international news channels.
Al-Mahmoud has been recognized for his efforts to introduce justice systems in Saudi Arabia in various languages and he is also a published author, writing numerous articles on legal matters.
On Sept. 7, Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution announced final sentencing on eight people convicted of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Al-Mahmoud said that the ruling closed a case that had made headlines around the world, adding that it had been dealt with in an objective and impartial manner following all legal principles, and had not been influenced by public opinion.
“Very heavy sentences were issued for the direct perpetrators of the criminal act, and for their assistants who took part in the crime and agreed to it,” he said.
“Imprisonment for a period of 20 years for five people who had a direct impact on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is, in fact, a victory for justice, for society and for public opinion.
“Although the (family has forgiven the killers), and this is a mitigating factor, the judiciary in the Kingdom has another opinion, which is general deterrence (and) that the human soul must be respected, whatever its color, gender, beliefs, or religious or political orientation.”

