Students’ virtual health lesson gets top marks among parents in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: A Saudi Health Council advisory on virtual learning and pupils’ screen habits is crucial in helping children lead healthy lives in a digital world following the coronavirus pandemic, say experts

and parents.

With COVID-19 causing school closures, and children across the Kingdom attending online classes, the council has issued guidelines for virtual classes, including taking a break from a screen every 20 minutes for at least 20 seconds, proper screen brightness for virtual class, and appropriate room lighting where children are attending class.

Virtual classes also mean less physical activity, so parents should be careful to involve children in exercise, the council has advised.

Afnan Abdulfattah, a mother of two girls and a dentist from Riyadh, told Arab News: “The guidelines are important. The school my children attend provides a break between every class for different subjects.”

She added: “During the classes, they try to make lessons engaging and less dry and boring by involving children in some activity.”

The school has asked parents to provide a suitable area for online classes, with proper lighting, and no intrusive sounds or distracting activity.

Abdulfattah agreed that there is less physical activity with online schooling. “I bought bicycles for my children to give them physical activity after classes.”

She said it is important parents help children remain focused on learning, and avoid use of video games and social media during online classes.

“I allow my children some time for it. When they finish their classes, they use their iPad for games and fun activities,” she said.

Mennatallah Elmeligie, a teacher at an international school in Riyadh, told Arab News: “During online classes, it’s important for student to sit properly and comfortably, using a chair and a desk so their backs and necks won’t hurt after hours learning online.”

She said: “We applied this in our school, we allow five minutes between each session, and we ask the students to move around the house and never to stay in their places between sessions.

“We advise students to stand and do any exercise or dance to a favorite song in break times because it’s important to refresh their mind.”

