You are here

  • Home
  • An expert reveals how to keep calm and carry on with homeschooling during coronavirus

An expert reveals how to keep calm and carry on with homeschooling during coronavirus

Despite the benefits, homeschooling can take its toll on family members. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/zebpr

Updated 09 September 2020
Devinder Bains

An expert reveals how to keep calm and carry on with homeschooling during coronavirus

Updated 09 September 2020
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: Many parents expected that, come September, their children would be back at school and all would be right with the world. As government measures to ensure the health and safety of children continue in Saudi Arabia, however, you and your kids could be finding it difficult to keep calm and carry on with homeschooling.

How can parents help their little ones cope with the mental, emotional and even physical pressures they’re facing?

“Our brains like order, so scheduling can help keep the brain calm,” said Reem Shaheen, counseling psychologist and clinical director at the BE Psychology Center for Emotional Wellbeing in Dubai. “Establish daily and weekly routines, the daily schedules for example should break down the day’s different types of school work, as well as incorporating play, exercise and relaxation time and breaks for meals. This ensures there are no surprises and helps children feel less uncertain in what is an unpredictable time.”

What’s also important is keeping the family’s mood uplifted. “Carrying out activities such as sports, listening to music, cooking, drawing and painting can help release happy hormones, keeping the whole family feeling rejuvenated,” explained Shaheen. “These activities can also contribute to the release of the hormone oxytocin, which not only makes you feel love and trust it keeps stress hormone cortisol at bay.”

Shaheen also believes it’s important to check in with school mates to retain some level of normality for when schools do open. “If socializing in person isn’t possible then ask the kids if they would like to video call their friends and, if so, add it into the weekly schedule,” she noted. “But be aware that some children find this unusual form of ‘chatting’ and contact overwhelming and may prefer to do an activity such as a quiz on the call instead or maybe show off something they’ve made.”

With schools expected to be very different when children can finally return, what can parents do to prepare their little ones? “Be informative and available for questions,” said Shaheen. “Every school’s protocols will be different, but what we can all do is clearly explain safety measures such as washing hands. More than anything, praise them often and also praise yourself as the parent – you’re doing a great job.”

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

Coloring book helps kids celebrate Beirut’s famed architecture

Updated 09 September 2020
Rawaa Talass

Coloring book helps kids celebrate Beirut’s famed architecture

Updated 09 September 2020
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: A newly published children’s coloring book is aiming to encourage an appreciation of Lebanese architectural heritage among youngsters.

“Kids for Turath” (meaning heritage in Arabic) features 15 of the Lebanese capital Beirut’s most iconic, and sometimes lesser-known, historic and modern buildings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TeePee&Co. (@teepeeandcobeirut) on

Palaces, educational institutions, and cultural venues are among the structures that children can learn about and color-in.

The book has been launched at a poignant time for the city following last month’s devastating port warehouse explosion which caused huge loss of life and severe damage to many buildings.

The idea for the coloring book came from Polish-Lebanese entrepreneur Julia Haddad, whose interest in Middle Eastern affairs led her to take up an internship in Beirut in 2012 before going on to work at the capital’s Polish Embassy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TeePee&Co. (@teepeeandcobeirut) on

Haddad started a family of her own and also a business, Teepee and Co., specializing in children’s toys and room decor.

“I had a number of ideas, but I decided the one thing that will appeal the most to kids was the coloring book,” she told Arab News.

“My hope is that it will somehow plant a seed in the child’s mind to notice these buildings and think that this is something that they associate with their city.”

Although the book was designed for children, it has also managed to draw the attention of an older audience. “We had a lot of adults saying that they bought the book for themselves rather than for their children,” Haddad added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TeePee&Co. (@teepeeandcobeirut) on

It took her more than a year to compile the book through detailed research, consultation with friends, and working with designers to create intricate drawings and short educational texts (in English, French, and soon Arabic) on each structure.

Among the architectural styles highlighted are Ottoman, art deco, and brutalist, and monuments include the Sursock Museum, Cinema Opera, The Egg building, Heneine Palace, and Hotel Albergo.

In the longer term, Haddad hopes that neglected architectural gems in Beirut will be revived to their former glory through restoration.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TeePee&Co. (@teepeeandcobeirut) on

“A lot of the buildings that we featured were not in great shape. Unless there are more initiatives to save and care about heritage instead of just demolishing it and putting up glass towers, it won’t be there for future generations to see,” she said.

Following the deadly blast in Beirut on Aug. 4, all net profits from the book will be donated to the Lebanese NGO Beit El-Baraka, which is working to support homeless people and destroyed businesses. 

Topics: Beirut

Latest updates

TWITTER POLL: Over half of voters say Qatar will not allow Israeli planes into its airspace
Portland police arrest 11 after overnight protests
Husband of detained UK-Iranian urges govt help after new charges
Coloring book helps kids celebrate Beirut’s famed architecture
AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial, shares slip on rollout doubts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.