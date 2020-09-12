You are here

  • Home
  • India’s coronavirus cases cross 4.6 million after record surge

India’s coronavirus cases cross 4.6 million after record surge

Experts say India’s limited and restrictive testing has masked the actual toll even as daily tests have been ramped up to more than 1 million. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2rx2w

Updated 45 sec ago
AP

India’s coronavirus cases cross 4.6 million after record surge

  • India’s limited and restrictive testing has masked the actual toll
  • Pandemic has been economically devastating for India
Updated 45 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s confirmed coronavirus tally has crossed 4.6 million after a record surge of 97,570 new cases in 24 hours.
India on Saturday also reported another 1,201 deaths, taking total fatalities to 77,472.
Infections are growing faster in India than anywhere else in the world and it is the second worst-hit country behind the United States. Experts say India’s limited and restrictive testing has masked the actual toll even as daily tests have been ramped up to more than 1 million.
The Health Ministry said that over three-fourth of reported COVID-19 cases had either recovered or been discharged. The country’s recovery rate was at 77.7 percent.
“The gap between the percentage of recovered cases and active cases is progressively growing wide,” the ministry said.
Meanwhile, cases in the western state of Maharashtra, home to financial capital Mumbai, have passed 1 million as the virus continues to surge unabated through its rural and urban areas.
Maharashtra is the worst affected state with more than 28,000 COVID-19 fatalities. Nowhere has been the virus more deadly than in Maharashtra, where it has killed 2.8 percent of those with confirmed infections, well above the national mortality rate of nearly 1.7 percent.
The pandemic has been economically devastating for India. Its economy contracted nearly 24 percent in the second quarter, the worst among the world’s top economies.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

World
Millions of COVID-19 cases went undetected in India, research paper estimates

‘Mass fatalities’ feared in US wildfires that has killed at least 16

Updated 12 September 2020
AFP

‘Mass fatalities’ feared in US wildfires that has killed at least 16

  • Massive blazes raging in California, Oregon and Washington states
  • World Meteorological Organization says the five years to 2019 was unprecedented for fires, especially in Europe and North America
Updated 12 September 2020
AFP

FRESNO, California: US officials warned Friday of potential “mass” fatalities as more than 20,000 firefighters from across the country battled sprawling deadly wildfires up and down the West Coast.
A prediction of cooler weather offered some hope of respite in coming days, but the true scale of the destruction from dozens of massive blazes in California, Oregon and Washington states remained hard to gauge.
There were 16 deaths confirmed this week, with wide stretches of land still cut off by flames.
“We’re preparing for a mass fatality incident based on what we know and the number of structures that have been lost,” warned Andrew Phelps, director of the office of emergency management in Oregon on Friday.
Oregon defines “mass fatality incident” as one that causes death and suffering which cannot be met by usual individual or community resources, according to the Washington Post.
“We anticipate that number (of deaths) may potentially go up as we get back into areas that have been ravaged by flame and obviously, smoke begins to clear,” warned California governor Gavin Newsom, as he visited a scorched forest near the raging North Complex Fire.
Ten people have been confirmed dead from that blaze in Butte County, which was driven at unprecedented pace toward the city of Oroville earlier in the week by strong, dry winds and soaring temperatures.
But Newsom said the weather “is beginning to cooperate,” with winds settling down and some rain forecast.
In neighboring Oregon, where one million acres (400,000 hectares) have burned and three people are reported dead with dozens still unaccounted for, governor Kate Brown also expressed hope a corner had been turned.
More than 40,000 Oregonians have fled their homes so far, with around half a million under evacuation warnings, Brown told a press conference — clarifying previous higher figures given by state officials.
“The weather system fueling these fires over the past few days has finally broken down,” she said.
“We anticipate cooler air and moisture coming in the next few days, which is really good news.”
Dozens of people remained missing in connection with the fires, Brown said.
Even as the weather forecast offered hope, Newsom painted a grim picture of California as the canary in the climate-change coal mine.
“I’m a little bit exhausted that we have to continue to debate this issue,” he said in televised comments as he toured the damage. “This is a climate damn emergency. This is real, and it’s happening.
“This is the perfect storm.”
He added: “California, folks, is America fast-forward. What we’re experiencing right here is coming to communities all across the United States of America unless we get our act together on climate change, unless we disabuse ourselves of all the BS that’s been spewed by a very small group of people.”
The August Complex Fire this week became by far the biggest recorded blaze in Californian history, ripping through 746,000 acres of dry vegetation in the state’s north, as multiple fires combined.
But it is just one of around 100 large fires on the West Coast, and other rapidly growing blazes closer to populated areas have proven deadlier.
“We are at a complete loss for words right now,” Bobbie Zedaker told the San Francisco Chronicle, after DNA tests proved her missing 16-year-old nephew was among those killed by the North Complex Fire.
Two more people were killed near the rural community of Happy Camp, a Cal Fire spokeswoman told AFP Friday.
But in a mountainous region of central California, close to where the Creek Fire is burning, some members of an indigenous community refused to leave their homes despite evacuation orders.
“I don’t feel it’s going to come this way,” said James Hancock, 52, whose home on the Cold Springs Rancheria Indian Reservation currently has no light, electricity or water.
Huge wildfires are becoming more common, with the World Meteorological Organization saying the five years to 2019 was unprecedented for fires, especially in Europe and North America.
Climate change amplifies droughts which dry out regions, creating ideal conditions for wildfires to spread out of control and inflict huge material and environmental damage.
California has already seen more than 3.1 million acres burn this year — an annual record, approximately the size of Connecticut — with nearly four months of fire season still to come.

Topics: US wildfires

Related

World
Russia battles wildfires amid record warm weather
World
Rain extinguishes Australian wildfire and causes flooding

Latest updates

India’s coronavirus cases cross 4.6 million after record surge
TWITTER POLL: Over 80% of voters say cyber-bullying should be criminalized
‘Mass fatalities’ feared in US wildfires that has killed at least 16
Osaka, Azarenka in US Open final; both eye 3rd Slam trophy
NBA ousts Rockets forward House after bubble violation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.