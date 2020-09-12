You are here

Bahrain and Israel foreign ministers hold phone call

Bahrain’s FM Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Israel’s FM Gabi Ashkenazi. (File/WAM/AFP)
Updated 12 September 2020
Arab News

  • Friday's announcement makes Bahrain the fourth Arab country to make peace with Israel
  • The foreign ministers stressed the need to move relations forward in a way that promotes peace
LONDON: The foreign ministers of Bahrain and Israel held a phone call on Saturday, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Gabi Ashkenazi’s phone call came a day after their countries agreed to normalize relations.

The foreign ministers congratulated each other on the historic agreement and stressed the need to move relations forward in a way that promotes peace and stability in the region.

Yesterday’s announcement makes Bahrain the fourth Arab country to make peace with Israel.

In an interview with Al Arabiya, Al Zayani said that “The agreement with Israel is a historic and courageous decision” and that the peace agreement with Israel “focussed on peaceful coexistence.”

He added that Manama’s stand regarding a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict remains the same.

Thousands of Israelis protest outside Netanyahu’s residence

Updated 21 min 15 sec ago
AP

Thousands of Israelis protest outside Netanyahu’s residence

  • With Israel reporting record levels of new coronavirus cases each day, the country appears to be headed toward a nationwide lockdown this week ahead of the Jewish New Year
  • Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes for his role in a series of scandals involving gifts and alleged favors exchanged with wealthy associates
Updated 21 min 15 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in central Jerusalem late Saturday, demanding he resign over his trial on corruption charges and what is widely seen as his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.
With Israel reporting record levels of new coronavirus cases each day, the country appears to be headed toward a nationwide lockdown this week ahead of the Jewish New Year.
Saturday’s demonstration came a day after Israel announced an agreement to establish diplomatic relations with Bahrain, the second Arab country to normalize ties with Israel in under a month and just the fourth overall.
But the surprise announcement had little effect on the thousands of demonstrators, who have been gathering outside Netanyahu’s residence every Saturday throughout the summer. Protests against Netanyahu over his corruption trial have expanded to include demonstrations against his handling of the health crisis and the resulting economic pain.
Late Saturday, police detained several protesters.
Israel earned praise last spring for its early handling of the virus crisis, moving quickly to seal the country’s borders and appearing to bring an outbreak under control.
But Netanyahu has come under criticism for reopening the economy too quickly in May. Since then, new cases have soared, the government has been blamed for mismanaging the resurgence and unemployment has soared to double digit levels. Many struggling workers and business owners fear another closure will be devastating. Many of the demonstrators are unemployed.
Last week Netanyahu announced overnight curfews on some 40 cities and towns hit hard by the coronavirus, but backed away from reported recommendations for full lockdowns after an uproar by politically powerful religious politicians.
Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes for his role in a series of scandals involving gifts and alleged favors exchanged with wealthy associates.
He denies any wrongdoing and accuses police, prosecutors and the media of conspiring to oust him. He has dismissed the protesters as “leftists” and “anarchists.”

