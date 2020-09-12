‘Uber for imams’ promises to revolutionize access to religious services

You are here

Launched in the UK and US at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, ImamConnect provides an online space for imams and scholars to offer Islamic services directly and at the click of a button. (Screenshot: ImamConnect)
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

  • ImamConnect services include weddings, funerals, matchmaking via online portal
  • Coronavirus pandemic’s impact on Muslim way of life was catalyst for idea
LONDON: A London-based entrepreneur has launched an online platform that promises to revolutionize the way Muslims access religious services.

Launched in the UK and US at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, ImamConnect provides an online space for imams and scholars to offer Islamic services directly and at the click of a button. 

Qur’an lessons, weddings, funerals, matchmaking and more can all be found on the website, along with customer reviews, insights into the providers’ specialisms and their spoken languages.

ImamConnect’s founder Muddassar Ahmed told Arab News that the best way to think about the platform is as “Uber for imams.”

He said: “The vast majority of Western Muslims don’t have continuous access to religious services, but that doesn’t mean they don’t require them. I wanted to make those religious services more accessible.”

This became critically important when coronavirus hit and so many people’s lives were turned upside down, Ahmed added.

“During the pandemic, there was demand for things like therapy and bereavement counseling. There was a need for these services, and if you were connected to a mosque you could access them, but what happens if the mosque is shut?” he said. 

This method of accessing religious services is particularly useful for young Muslims, Ahmed explained, because many of them do not have a local mosque they regularly attend.

The fourth industrial revolution, he said, has finally arrived in the realm of religious services. “If we can order food and see a doctor through an app, we can do the same for religious services,” he added.

The launch of the online marketplace has not only allowed people to access religious services on demand throughout the pandemic, it has also given imams and scholars a 21st-century way to access new markets and audiences.

Tarek Elgawhary, a US-based imam and scholar who offers, among other things, Qur’an studies, marriage counseling and guidance for new Muslims through ImamConnect, said the platform gives him a way to finally be recognized for his work.

“This is an efficient way of organizing my time and receiving feedback — people I’ve advised leave a review, and that way I stand on my own merits,” he told Arab News.

“There’s a lot more of this type of thing on the way. Whether it’s women’s fashion, Islamic services or things linked to mindfulness, we’re starting to see that Muslims are consumers,” he said. “They have wealth to spend, and they’re selective in what they want to spend it on.”

This could be a “dawn of a new day for Muslim minority populations,” Elgawhary added, as service providers have to up their game and make sure they are catering to what their communities want.

As for ImamConnect, he said: “Much like so many other successful ideas, you’re left wondering, ‘Why has nobody done that before?’”

Greece announces major arms purchase as Turkey tension rises

Updated 56 min 56 sec ago
AFP

Greece announces major arms purchase as Turkey tension rises

  • The bitter row between the NATO allies has roped in other European countries and even sparked fears of more severe conflict
  • Mitsotakis said Greece would acquire 18 French-made Rafale warplanes, four multi-purpose frigates and four navy helicopters, while also recruiting 15,000 new troops
Updated 56 min 56 sec ago
AFP

ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday announced a “robust” arms purchase program and an overhaul of the country’s military amid rising tension with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean.
What appears to be Greece’s most ambitious military overhaul in nearly two decades was unveiled as it is engaged in a growing stand-off with Turkey over hydrocarbon resources and naval influence in the waters off their coasts.
The bitter row between the NATO allies has roped in other European countries and even sparked fears of more severe conflict.
“The time has come to reinforce the armed forces... these initiatives constitute a robust program that will become a national shield,” Mitsotakis said in a keynote address in the northern city of Thessaloniki.
Mitsotakis said Greece would acquire 18 French-made Rafale warplanes, four multi-purpose frigates and four navy helicopters, while also recruiting 15,000 new troops and pouring resources into the national arms industry and cyber-attack defense.
New anti-tank weapons, navy torpedoes and airforce missiles will be secured, the PM said in what appears to be Greece’s most ambitious military overhaul in nearly two decades.
The initiative, which includes upgrades of another existing four frigates, is also designed to create thousands of jobs, he said.
More details on the cost of the program and origin of the weapons purchases will be announced at a news conference Sunday, a government source told AFP.
Greece’s last equivalent purchase spree was in the early 2000s with deals brokered or explored for German tanks and submarines, American warplanes and Russian defensive missiles and hovercrafts.
But most of these plans were shelved owing to the cost of organizing the Athens 2004 Olympic Games.
Some of the agreements were dogged by corruption and bribery claims that were later investigated by parliament. Two former Greek defense ministers were subsequently jailed as a result of the probes.
Mitsotakis is believed to have hammered out the program announced on Saturday after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron during a southern European leaders summit in Corsica this week.
In contrast to other EU and NATO allies, France has strongly backed Greece in its burgeoning showdown with Turkey, as well as Cyprus.
Macron has told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan not to cross “red lines” and has sent warships and fighter jets to the region.
Defense Minister Florence Parly welcomed the arms deal, saying it was the first time a European country had bought the Rafale warplanes.
Mitsotakis has previously said NATO’s “hands-off approach” in not taking sides in the dispute was “profoundly unfair.”
Turkey in August sent an exploration ship and a small navy flotilla to conduct seismic research in waters which Greece considers its own under postwar treaties.
Greece responded by shadowing the Turkish flotilla with its own warships, and by staging naval exercises with several EU allies and the United Arab Emirates in its own show of force.
Turkey “threatens” Europe’s eastern border and “undermines” regional security, Mitsotakis said Saturday.
In an article published in The Times, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Le Monde this week, Mitsotakis reiterated his desire for dialogue with Turkey, provided it stops acting “like a provocateur.”
“We do need dialogue, but not when held at gunpoint,” Mitsotakis wrote.
“If we cannot agree then we must seek resolution at the (International Court of Justice at the) Hague,” he said.
Last month, Greece ratified a maritime border pact with Egypt seen as a response to a 2019 Turkish-Libyan accord allowing Turkey access to areas in the eastern Mediterranean where large hydrocarbon deposits have been discovered.
Both Greece and Turkey have rejected each other’s respective agreements as null and void.
EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell has said that unless Turkey can be engaged in talks, the bloc could develop a list of sanctions at a European summit on September 24 and 25.

