Pompeo says US ‘deeply concerned’ over Turkey actions in east Med

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives for a press conference with the Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (File/AP/Petros Karadjias)
Reuters

  • Tensions in the eastern Mediterranean have risen over claims and counter claims pitting Turkey against Greece and Cyprus to maritime areas thought to be rich in natural gas
  • “Countries in the region need to resolve disagreements including on security and energy resource and maritime issues diplomatically and peacefully,” Pompeo said
NICOSIA: The United States remains “deeply concerned” about Turkey’s actions in the eastern Mediterranean, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday, urging a diplomatic end to a simmering crisis over offshore natural resources.
Tensions in the eastern Mediterranean have risen over claims and counter claims pitting Turkey against Greece and Cyprus to maritime areas thought to be rich in natural gas.
“Countries in the region need to resolve disagreements including on security and energy resource and maritime issues diplomatically and peacefully,” Pompeo said in a fleeting trip to Cyprus on Saturday night, where he met with President Nicos Anastasiades.
“Increased military tensions help no one but adversaries who would like to see division in transatlantic unity,” he said.
Turkey has sent two survey vessels to separate areas in the region, drawing strong protests from both Cyprus and Greece, which say Ankara is operating on their respective continental shelves.
Turkey says it has a legitimate claim over the area. There is no agreement between Greece and Turkey delimiting their continental shelves, while Turkey disputes any claims by Cyprus, with which it has no diplomatic relations.
“We remain deeply concerned by Turkey’s ongoing operations ... the Republic of Cyprus has the right to exploit its natural resources including the right to hydrocarbons found ... in its exclusive economic zone,” Pompeo said.
The east Mediterranean island was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup. Its internationally recognized Greek Cypriot government represents the whole island in the European Union, though its authority is effectively contained to the southern part. North Cyprus is an unrecognized Turkish Cypriot state recognized only by Ankara.
Earlier this month the United States said it would lift a 33-year embargo on “non lethal defense articles” applied on Cyprus in 1987 and deepen its security cooperation with Nicosia, prompting an angry response from Turkey.
Pompeo said he also raised with Anastasiades concerns over Russian money laundering — something Cyprus repeatedly denies — as well as frequent port calls by the Russian navy to the island.
“We know that all the Russian military vessels that stop in Cypriot ports are not conducting humanitarian missions in Syria and we ask Cyprus and the president to consider our concerns,” Pompeo said. 

Afghans express cautious optimism as historic talks begin

Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, talks with the media at Kabul International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP)
Updated 7 min 36 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghans express cautious optimism as historic talks begin

  • Kabul expected to push Taliban to declare cease-fire while insurgents could demand formation of interim government
Updated 7 min 36 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghans were cautious in expressing hope on Saturday as historic US-brokered talks between the Taliban and government delegates began in Doha, Qatar, to end a decades-old conflict in Afghanistan.

“People are cautiously optimistic and happy, given there are lots of differences between the two sides and the fact that in the past peace deals were broken. But we hope that our leaders have learnt from the past 40 years of mistakes of war where we either fought among ourselves or were used by foreign powers,” Hafiz Abdul Qayoum, a former governor for Nuristan province, which lies nearly 340 km to the east of Kabul near the border with Pakistan, told Arab News.

He added that peace required “sacrifice, tolerance, and self-denial” and that the delegates must take into consideration the “wishes of the people” and not “debate over their interests.”

Saturday’s crucial talks were due to begin on March 10, but delays over an exchange of prisoners — 5,000 held by the Afghan government and 1,000 by the Taliban — and infighting among some leaders in Kabul hindered efforts to get the talks underway.

The negotiations follow a historic peace agreement between the Taliban and the US in late February this year, another condition of which is the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan by next spring after 19 years of war that began with the Taliban’s ouster in 2001.

The plan for Saturday’s talks remains unclear, but Afghan government negotiators are expected to push the Taliban to declare a cease-fire. At the same time, the insurgent group is likely to demand the formation of an interim administration to replace President Ashraf Ghani who began his second five-year term in March.  

Other issues that are expected to feature in the discussions include the protection of social liberties, freedom of speech and women’s rights.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would travel to Doha to take part in the peace talks.

Pompeo addressed the gathering on Saturday, while foreign ministers from a few countries, including Pakistan and India, and the heads of the UN and Organization of Islamic Cooperation, joined in virtually.

After the conclusion of their speeches, Afghanistan’s former envoy to the UN, Mahmoud Saikal, said that all officials had one message to encourage Afghans to be more optimistic about the future — to give peace a chance.

“The time has come for Afghans to experience peace,” Saikal told Arab News, before counting the challenges, including regional rivalry over Afghanistan and infighting among Afghan leaders for power, as hurdles for the peace talks to be successful.

Lutfullah Mashal, a former government official who has served in various roles, said because, unlike the Taliban delegates, the Kabul negotiators had no authority to take the final decision on the fate of the talks without Ghani’s approval, the negotiations could “drag on and face some hurdles.”

“There are sharp differences over key issues, and they require lots of time to overcome and settle, but we have to be hopeful,” he said.

Abdul Rauf Shapoon, a lawmaker from the eastern Nangarhar province, agreed and said that Washington and the world, which had spent hundreds of millions of dollars and lost many lives since the Taliban’s ouster, “are tired of the continuation of the war and there is more global consensus to end it.”

“This consensus has made Afghans more hopeful, and by now the warring sides must also have come to this conclusion too that militarily there is no winner here,” he said, adding that the two sides have “great historical responsibility to make the talks succeed.”

“It is a historic opportunity to have them speak, talk and resolve the differences through negotiations and they have to make a historic decision for the cause of peace here,” he said.

Abdul Satar Saadat, who served as Ghani’s adviser for some time, said that given their military gains in recent months, the Taliban had a “plan B” in case the talks did not yield any fruit.

“The government will certainly hinder the creation of an interim administration and does not trust its foreign allies (US). The Taliban seem on high morale and in case plan A (the talks) goes nowhere, the Taliban will implement their plan B, which is fighting. Still, the Taliban insist that the only way to achieve peace is by the formation of an interim government,” he said.

 

Topics: Taliban Afghan peace talks with Taliban

