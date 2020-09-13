Hezbollah’s links with Irish terror group exposed

UAE coronavirus cases drop after topping 1,000 a day earlier

DUBAI: The UAE on Sunday recorded 640 new COVID-19 cases — significantly lower than recent days when numbers hit the highest level since the pandemic broke out.

The health ministry said the total number of cases had reached 79,489.

All the cases, who are various nationalities, are “stable and subject to the necessary health care,” the ministry said.

The number of daily cases in the UAE had dropped steadily from a high point on May 22 of 994. But figures have surged from 164 cases on Aug. 3.

The UAE recorded 1,007 new cases on Saturday, the highest daily number and the first time cases crossed the 1,000 mark.

The ministry said 468 people had “fully recovered from the symptoms of the virus” bringing the total number of recoveries to 69,451.

The ministry also said no deaths had been recorded in the previous 24 hours. The UAE has recorded 399 deaths from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Authorities across the country have issued a number of closure orders and large fines in efforts to bring the virus under control.

On Saturday, Dubai closed down a restaurant in Bluewaters Island and a swimming pool at a sports facility, while Ras Al-Khaimah ordered the closure of a wedding hall. In Fujairah several facilities were closed for not complying with the measures set by the government.

Dubai Police said on Saturday it had reported 141 violations and 1,422 warnings were issued in four shopping centers in one day.

One young man infected with coronavirus was caught violating home quarantine instructions.

He had published a video on social media, where he confirmed he had the virus and bragged about going out to buy coffee. He has been fined Dh50,000 and faces imprisonment and a further fine ranging from Dh200,000 ($54,453) to one million dirham for encouraging the public to violate the laws.

The government also issued a new list of updated fines for individuals and entities not complying with the coronavirus measures and said they were increasing inspections. The fines, which range between Dh1,000 — 50-000, apply federally but authorities in each emirate can apply additional measures.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention launched a campaign to increase testing to isolate cases and those who they have been in contact with.

More than 84,000 new examinations were carried out in the space of 24 hours.

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Sunday also issued a detailed list of health and safety guidelines for parents and children as students go back to school.

Meanwhile, Kuwait on Sunday reported two deaths and 553 new infected cases, bringing the total number to 560 and 94,764 respectively.

The Ministry of Health said that 591 cases have recovered bringing the total to 84,995.

Oman’s health ministry said 52 new cases have emerged, bringing the total to 89,746, but announced a 93.3 percent recovery rate, with 83,771 cases having recovered from the virus so far.

The sultanate did not record any deaths on Sunday but the total death rate stands at 780.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 29 million people in 213 countries and territories around the world and the death rate has topped 920,000.

(Dh1 = $0.27)