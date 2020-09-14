You are here

FIFA on trial as Valcke, Al-Khelaifi trial begins in Swiss court

This combination of file photographs created on Feb. 20, 2020, shows French former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke (L) in Lausanne on Oct. 11, 2017 and Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in the Qatari capital Doha on Jan. 15, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 14 September 2020
AFP

  • Switzerland will judge Valcke, Al-Khelaifi in a case of TV rights on Monday
  • The case is major step in the cascade of investigations on world football
LAUSANNE, France: FIFA’s disgraced former secretary general Jerome Valcke and Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi go on trial in Switzerland on Monday in the latest chapter of football’s seemingly endless corruption saga.
The two men have been indicted for alleged corruption in the attribution of football broadcasting rights — Al-Khelaifi is also the boss of beIN Media.
The hearing, which has already been delayed because of the coronavirus, is scheduled to last until September 25 at the Federal Criminal Court of Bellinzona. But it will open under another cloud as suspicions of collusion between the Swiss prosecution and FIFA have undermined its credibility.
Center stage is Valcke, former right-hand man of ousted FIFA president Sepp Blatter, who appears in two separate cases of television rights corruption — he faces up to five years in prison if found guilty.
The 59-year-old Frenchman stands accused of wanting to transfer the Middle East and North Africa rights for screening the 2026 and 2030 World Cups to the Qatari giant beIN Media, in exchange for “unwarranted benefits” from Al-Khelaifi.
According to the prosecution, the case relates to a meeting on October 24, 2013 at the French headquarters of beIN, when Al-Khelaifi allegedly promised to buy a villa in Sardinia for five million euros, granting its exclusive use to Valcke.
Al-Khelaifi, who has denied the charges, was then to hand the property over to the Frenchman two years later under certain conditions.
In return, the prosecution claims, Valcke committed to “do what was in his power” to ensure beIN would become the regional broadcaster for the two World Cups, something which happened on April 29, 2014, in an agreement that FIFA has never since contested.
Legally, however, it is no longer a question of “private corruption.” The prosecution had to drop that qualification because of an “amicable agreement” reached at the end of January between FIFA and Al-Khelaifi, the contents of which have not been made public.
So Valcke must now justify having “kept for himself” advantages “which should have gone to FIFA.”
An employee at the time, the obligation to return money received in the course of his duties “also applies to bribes,” according to a decision in March.
Al-Khelaifi, one of the most influential men in world football, faces the charge of “inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement,” for which he could also face five years in prison.
“The major part of this file does not concern our client,” his lawyers told AFP while dismissing the charges against him as “clearly artificial.”
Al-Khelaifi denies buying the property in question or promising it to Valcke.
Valcke, who will be at the hearing, also stands accused of exploiting his position at FIFA between 2013 and 2015 to influence the awarding of media rights for Italy and Greece for various World Cup and other tournaments scheduled between 2018 and 2030 “in order to favor media partners that he preferred” in exchange for payments from Greek businessman Dinos Deris, who has also been charged.
Valcke, who allegedly stood to receive 1.25 million euros in exchange, “disputes the charges,” according to his lawyer Patrick Hunziker.
The case has been weakened by accusations of collusion born of three secret meetings in 2016 and 2017 between the current president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, and Switzerland’s former Attorney General Michael Lauber.
Both are under investigation for “obstructing criminal proceedings” — Lauber resigned from his post in July.
If the hearing runs its course, it will be the first judgment handed down in Switzerland, the seat of most international sports organizations, on the 20 or so proceedings opened in the last five years surrounding FIFA.

Dozens held in Melbourne for flouting stay-at-home-orders

Police detain a protester at Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Market during a rally amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
  • Demonstrators ignore official warnings and gather at Queen Victoria Market
MELBOURNE: Authorities in Melbourne arrested more than 70 people for flouting stay-at-home orders to protest against lockdown restrictions Sunday, with some demonstrators clashing with riot police at a market in the city.
About 250 people attended the illegal protest — the second in as many days in the city— promoted by coronavirus conspiracy groups on social media.
The demonstrators ignored official warnings and public health orders to gather at the central Queen Victoria Market, calling for an end to a weeks-long lockdown of Australia’s second-biggest city.
They were met by a heavy police presence, with scuffles breaking out as the riot squad swept through market’s fruit and vegetable aisles.
Police arrested 74 people and fined 176, saying in a statement that “many protesters were aggressive and threatened violence toward officers.”
One man believed to be a “primary agitator” is facing charges of incitement while another was charged with assaulting police, according to the statement.
Last weekend, “Freedom Day” events were held across Australia to protest what some labelled the government’s “overblown” response to the pandemic, which has killed more than 900,000 people worldwide.

The latest rallies come ahead of the gradual easing of virus restrictions in Melbourne, with daily outdoor exercise increased to two hours and small “social bubbles” allowed for people living alone from Monday.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews, who has previously branded the protesters “selfish,” said on Sunday the state could not afford to reopen too quickly.
“No one is enjoying the reality we face, but none of us have the option of ignoring the reality that we face,” he said.
“We cannot open up now and stay open. It would not be safe, it would not be smart.”
An overnight curfew, restrictions on visitors to homes and a limit on traveling more than 5 km are set to remain in place across Melbourne until Oct. 26.
Despite Victoria’s second wave, Australia has been relatively successful in containing the virus, allowing other regions to roll back restrictions.
The nation has recorded more than 26,600 cases and 810 deaths in a population of 25 million, the vast majority in Melbourne and its surrounds.

