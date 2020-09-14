You are here

San Francisco exodus as tech giants lean in to remote work

Kyala Brown, right, and her family have lunch at their new home in El Cerrito, California. Brown’s family previously lived in San Francisco. (AFP)
Updated 14 September 2020
AFP

  • Work-from-home trend is disrupting a top hub for tech talent amid the COVID-19 crisis
SAN FRANCISCO: Real estate agent Kilby Stenkamp sees moving vans on San Francisco streets where she used to see building cranes and tech company hipsters.

A work-from-home trend kicked into overdrive by the pandemic is disrupting a city long a mecca for tech talent.

“People are leaving San Francisco, and they’re taking their jobs with them,” Stenkamp said.

“There used to be cranes on the landscape, now it’s U-Haul trucks.”

Tech workers who flocked to San Francisco to be near Google, Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and other internet firms are moving to parts of the US where life is slower and the cost of living cheaper.

Tech titans are encouraging the trend. The exodus has left some downtown skyscrapers deserted, shops doubting reopening, and streets haunts of the homeless.

Rents here have fallen by an average of 10 percent, while home prices in communities across the Golden Gate Bridge are climbing, according to real estate agents.

Facebook is changing its hiring practices to recruit talent far and wide instead of needing workers to live near campuses.

The social networking giant said it even might save money, since it adjusts the pay for positions based on local cost of living.

Back in March, San Francisco became one of the first US cities to implement restrictions of moving around for work, school and other activities. Nearly six months later, life shows little sign of returning to the way it was before the pandemic, causing some residents to question whether to stay.

“Once upon a time, a reason why we wouldn’t have wanted to move was because we had friends who had kids the same age as ours and we saw them all the time,” said consultant Kyla Brown, who left the city for a town about 25 km away. “Practicality right now was the No. 1 priority; social life has all gone down the drain, thanks to COVID.”

The family moved closer to Brown’s parents for babysitting needs, and work is done by telecommute.

Twitter and online work collaboration tech firm Slack have announced employees can work from home indefinitely.

Online bulletin board Pinterest announced recently that it spent $90 million to cancel a lease for more Silicon Valley office space, saying it will stick with its current San Francisco offices.




More than 2,000 businesses have permanently closed their doors in the San Francisco Bay area due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. (AFP)

“As we analyze how our workplace will change in a post-COVID world, we are specifically rethinking where future employees could be based,” said Pinterest head of business operations Todd Morgenfeld.

“A more distributed workforce will give us the opportunity to hire people from a wider range of backgrounds and experiences.”

Google and Facebook are not expecting workers to return to their campuses until the middle of next year at the earliest.

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said he expects half of the firm’s employees will be able to permanently do their jobs from home within 5 to 10 years.

“It is a lot easier to move bytes around than to move atoms around,” Zuckerberg quipped at one point. “So I’d much rather have us teleport by using virtual reality or video chat than sit in traffic.”

Many workers are delighted to reclaim hours wasted in Silicon Valley commute traffic, even if in the comfort of chartered buses complete with wireless internet.

French financial analyst Romain Daubec and his American wife, a Facebook employee, are leaving the Mission District despite a cut in rent due to the pandemic.

Reasons included that the cost of living is still high, the social scene has withered, and many of their friends have already left.

The couple set their sights on Denver, some 2,000 km away but in a close time zone to Silicon Valley.

They get the beauty of mountains and the joy of paying about 30 percent less in rent.

While Facebook and other tech firms ultimately adjust pay to local costs of living, states such as Colorado and Texas pay tax at much lower rates than San Francisco.

SoftBank sells chip designer Arm to Nvidia in $40 bln deal

Updated 59 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

  • Nvidia to pay SoftBank in cash and shares
  • Arm to retain neutral licensing model
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO: SoftBank Group Corp. said on Monday it has agreed to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp. for as much as $40 billion in a deal set to reshape the semiconductor landscape.
The deal puts a vital supplier to Apple Inc. and others across the industry under the control of a single player and will face potential pushback from regulators and Nvidia rivals.
Nvidia will pay SoftBank $21.5 billion in shares and $12 billion in cash, including $2 billion on signing. The deal will see SoftBank and the $100 billion Vision Fund, which has a 25% stake in Arm, take a stake in Nvidia of between 6.7% and 8.1%.
SoftBank could also be paid an additional $5 billion in cash or shares depending on the chip designer’s business performance, with Arm employees to be paid $1.5 billion in Nvidia shares.
The sale marks an early exit for SoftBank, four years after the $32 billion acquisition of the British chip technology firm. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has lionized the potential of Arm but is slashing his stakes in major assets to raise cash.
SoftBank executives, frustrated at the group’s share performance, have held early stage talks about taking the Japanese technology group private, a source told Reuters. Those talks could gain momentum following the Arm sale.
The deal is subject to regulatory approvals including in Britain, the United States and China and is expected to close in March 2022.
With potential pushback looming, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang emphasized he will retain Arm’s neutral licensing model and expand it by licensing out Nvidia intellectual property for the first time.
Nvidia said it will license its flagship graphical processor unit through Arm’s network of silicon partners. It will build chips for devices like self-driving cars but also make its technology available for others.
The companies did not discuss the deal with the British government until shortly before the announcement because the talks were secret, Huang said. A new artificial intelligence research center will be built at Arm’s Cambridge headquarters.
“Cambridge is going to be a site of growth,” Huang said.

CHINA SCRUTINY
Arm will not become subject to US export controls under the deal, Huang said. The purchase is likely to come under close scrutiny in China, where thousands of companies from Huawei to small startups use Arm technology.
Nvidia will take control of the minority stake in joint venture Arm China. Arm is in dispute with the venture, which licenses chip architecture to local companies, over its management.
Nvidia began as a graphics chip designer and has expanded into products for areas including artificial intelligence and data centers.
The Arm acquisition will put Nvidia into even more intense competition with rivals in the data center chip market such as Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. because Arm has been developing technology to compete with their chips.
In what would amount to a direct challenge to those rivals, Huang said it is “possible” Nvidia will build its own server chips based on Arm designs.
Nvidia is buying up technologies in parts of the booming data center business where it does not currently play.
In April it completed the purchase of Israel-based Mellanox Inc, which makes high-speed networking technology that is used in data centers and supercomputers.
Arm does not make chips but instead has created an instruction set architecture — the most fundamental intellectual property that underpins computing chips — on which it bases designs for computing cores.
Arm licenses its chip designs and technology to companies like Qualcomm Inc, Apple and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. , which in turn use the technology in their chips for smartphones and other devices.
Apple’s forthcoming Mac computers will use Arm-based chips.

