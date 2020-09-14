TikTok rolls out Safety Ambassadors Program in MENA

Arab News, the Middle East’s leading English-language daily, announces the promotion of senior Riyadh correspondent Noor bint Osama Nugali to assistant editor-in-chief.
Her new role will encompass several local, regional and international editorial and managerial responsibilities. She succeeds Somayya Jabarti, who left this position earlier this year.
“We are delighted to announce the promotion of Noor to this new role. Throughout the time she has worked with us at Arab News, she has successfully covered foreign policy, the diplomatic community, and has obtained several high-level interviews and exclusives for the paper,” said Faisal J. Abbas, editor-in-chief of Arab News.
“The promotion falls in line with the Kingdom’s general direction of empowering young, talented and highly capable Saudi women,” he added.
“Among her first assignments in her new role will be to manage our coverage of this year’s G20 meetings, which Saudi Arabia hosts for the first time.”
Nugali joined Arab News in October 2017. Prior to that, she had worked for three years at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
She had also been a reporter and freelance feature writer for both the Saudi Gazette and The National, a UAE-based English daily.
At Arab News, she handled several major editorial projects. Most recently, Nugali was part of the launch team of Arab News en Français, the digital French edition of the newspaper that was successfully launched in July this year.
Last year, she was a lead researcher and interviewer for two major Arab News Deep Dives: “Prince in Space,” which marked the 35th anniversary of Prince Sultan bin Salman being the first Arab astronaut to go to space; and “Juhayman 40 years on,” which retold the story of the atrocious takeover of the Holy Mosque in Makkah in 1979.
Nugali has also covered, moderated and participated as a panelist at several major events and forums in the Kingdom.
She will assume the role as of Oct. 1. She will work alongside Deputy Editor Tarek Mishkhas out of the newspaper’s headquarters in Riyadh, and will report to the editor-in-chief directly.