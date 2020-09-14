You are here

TikTok rolls out Safety Ambassadors Program in MENA

As part of its commitment to its community and to promoting a positive and safe environment, TikTok has launched the Safety Ambassadors Program in the MENA region. (Screenshot/Supplied)
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: “Safety” is the buzzword of the year; staying safe online is just as important as staying safe outdoors.

As part of its commitment to its community and to promoting a positive and safe environment, TikTok has launched the Safety Ambassadors Program.

It will feature content crafted by some of the region’s most popular personalities and creators such as Kris Fade, Shereen Mitwali, Dina Dash and Amr Helmy. The content is aimed to serve as a resource to help users navigate TikTok’s safety features.

Video pieces shot by the ambassadors will cover a broad array of educational topics such as digital wellbeing, trust and safety, and key features such as family pairing mode, which allows parents and teens to customize their safety settings based on individual needs.

Fade kicked off his series of content with a video covering cyberbullying and the TikTok features available for users to address hate speech.  

Running in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt, the program is now live on TikTok.

