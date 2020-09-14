You are here

  Telecom Egypt considers acquiring all Vodafone Egypt shares

Telecom Egypt considers acquiring all Vodafone Egypt shares

Mohammed Abu Zaid

Telecom Egypt considers acquiring all Vodafone Egypt shares

  STC said on Sunday that no agreement had been reached regarding the possible sale
CAIRO: Telecom Egypt is considering acquiring all shares in Vodafone Egypt, according to a media report citing sources close to a potential deal involving Saudi Telecom Company (STC) buying a 55 percent stake in Vodafone’s Egyptian unit.

Telecom Egypt has a 45 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt.

Vodafone Global signed a memorandum of understanding with STC on Jan. 29 regarding the possible sale of the stake to STC for $2.4 billion.

Newspaper Al-Borsa reported that Telecom Egypt had commissioned Hermes and Citibank to study its investment opportunities in the deal, the seriousness of the acquisition and using the right of preemption.

It quoted the sources as saying that the banks had contacted four to five foreign banks that had expressed their agreement to finance the acquisition deal if the Egyptian government made a competitive bid.

The sources added that the list of banks included Mashreq Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank. They also said that a plan was being studied to restructure Telecom Egypt's WE network and Vodafone Egypt’s network and merge them.

STC said on Sunday that no agreement had been reached regarding the possible sale, but that dialogue would remain open and that any substantial developments would be announced.

The memorandum of understanding between STC and Vodafone was extended for a period of 90 days, and then for another 60 days on July 12, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The terms of the deal included that the purchase amount be $2.39 billion. This amount equals a full valuation of Vodafone Egypt at $4.35 billion, provided that the final financial compensation is determined upon signing the final agreements.

Vodafone Global announced that all procedures and steps for due diligence had been completed regarding the possible sale of its stake.

The company confirmed that, despite the expiration of the memorandum of understanding, it was still in the stage of negotiations and discussions with STC to complete the deal in the near future.

Telecom Egypt said it had not received any offers from the two parties and confirmed that it was not informed of the details of the discussions and the terms of the negotiations between the two parties.

Foreign investments in Egypt's public oil sector reach $2.2bn

A view of a gas plant seen from the desert road of Suez outside Cairo, Egypt September 1, 2020. (REUTERS)
Foreign investments in Egypt's public oil sector reach $2.2bn

  Minister highlights 'tangible' achievements
CAIRO: A government source has estimated that the total expected foreign investment in Egypt’s oil and natural gas sector during the current fiscal year at $2.21 billion, 57.6 percent of the total $3.84 billion expected investment in the sector.

The structure of oil and natural gas investments during the current fiscal year is 57.6 percent for the private sector, 38.4 percent for public companies, 0.3 percent for government agencies and bodies, and 3.7 percent for central projects.

The source said that the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources aimed to develop gas fields and complete the Baltim South West offshore project, the Kattameya field project and the third phase of the Kamose-North Sinai project.

The ministry is also targeting oilfield development projects, including the completion of a field, implemented by Petrozenima Company, as well as the construction of the seventh storage warehouse in the Western Desert, implemented by Depco Company. The Alhamd plant project in the Eastern Desert is also being developed.

Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Al-Saeed said that the investments directed to the development of the oil and natural gas sector and mineral wealth in the country reached about EGP60.6 billion ($3.9 billion) during the current fiscal year, around 8.2 percent of the total investment.

She added that follow-up reports on economic performance indicated that the petroleum sector had made tangible achievements in the past few years in terms of research and extraction, production or export.

There was a boom in the discovery of natural gas fields, especially the Zohr field in the eastern Mediterranean region, which achieved Egypt’s self-sufficiency of natural gas and was preparing it to become a regional center for energy trading.

Al-Saeed set out the factors contributing to the increase in extraction activity, including the border demarcation agreements signed with Cyprus and Greece that paved the way for the continuation of exploration, the discovery of new fields, and Egypt’s acceleration in paying foreign companies, which had a significant and positive impact on these companies continuing their research, exploration and exploitation of crude oil and gas fields.

These discoveries resulted in the signing of agreements and oil and gas development contracts.

The Ministry of Petroleum aims to produce about 34.65 million tons of crude oil, condensates and butane, an increase of 11 percent over what was expected during the last fiscal year.

According to the ministry's plan, it aims to refine 31 million tons a year of crude oil and condensates in public sector refineries and Midor refinery, and produce about 36.2 million tons a year of petroleum and petrochemical products and propane from public sector companies and investment companies.

Egypt has begun exporting shipments of liquefied gas to global markets, in addition to supplying Jordan.

The increase in domestic production of petroleum products resulted from the exploitation of refining capacities in Egyptian factories and the import of crude oil instead of derivatives and refining it in the factories, which saved the state treasury millions of dollars.

The aim is to achieve self-sufficiency in fuel and petroleum products, coinciding with the completion and operation of all new expansion in Egyptian refineries during the year 2022/2023.

Egypt has about eight crude oil refineries with a production capacity of 38 million tons, of which only about 25 million tons are used annually.

The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company aims to add about 3.2 billion cubic feet of gas per day to local production by mid-2022. It will contribute to compensating for the natural decline rates in the production of wells and increasing the total production.

 

