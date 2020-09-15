You are here

  VIDEO: Blaze rips through Zaha Hadid-designed Beirut souks building

VIDEO: Blaze rips through Zaha Hadid-designed Beirut souks building

Fire erupted in a building in Beirut souk. (Twitter)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • The reason behind the fire is still unknown
  • The affected building was designed by Zaha Hadid Architects & Samir Khairallah & Partners
NAJIA HOUSSARI

DUBAI: A fire broke out in a building in the souk area of Beirut, designed by the company founded by famous UK-Iraqi architect, Zaha Hadid, on Tuesday, as it underwent repairs caused by the devastating Aug. 4 blast.

Mobile phone footage shows flames lapping up the side of the building, and debris can be heard falling to the ground.

First Lieutenant Michel Al-Murr, of the Beirut Fire Brigade, told Arab News that “the fire was large, but firefighters were quick to respond and were able to bring it under control, preventing it from spreading further.”

Al-Murr said the fire was mostly on the exterior of the building which has materials made from “fiberglass and resin, and compressed.”

 

 

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway, but local media has quoted a worker as saying that black tar was being worked on at the site using a gas fueled flame.

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects & Samir Khairallah & Partners, the 26,370 m² mixed use development, that is still under construction, includes retail and residential spaces and was due for completion in 2019 , but was delayed.

 

 

“The building was severely damaged by the Aug. 4 blast," Abdul Rahman Sultan, the owner of the steel company that was working on the implementation of the design of the building’s facade, told Arab News.

"The value of the damage was up to $7 million, and with this fire, the damage must have doubled,” he said.

“It should have been finished in 2019, but bad events continue in downtown Beirut, the date of its opening has delayed. Now, I doubt that it will rise again in light of these losses.”

Tuesay’s incident is Beirut’s second major fire in less than a week, on Thursday a blaze ripped through a warehouse in Beirut’s port area that contained aid.

It is little over a month since the devastating explosion in the city’s port, that killed scores and injured more than 6,000 people on Aug. 4, 2020.

(With agencies)

Sudan’s Bashir trial adjourned to September 22

AFP

  • Bashir and other co-accused appear behind bars in the courtroom crowded with lawyers
  • The judge said Tuesday’s hearing was “procedural”
AFP

CAIRO: The trial of Sudan’s deposed strongman Omar Al-Bashir over his role in the 1989 military coup that brought him to power was adjourned to September 22, the judge said Tuesday.
The brief session, which was broadcast on Sudan TV, saw Bashir and other co-accused appear behind bars in the courtroom crowded with lawyers.
The judge said Tuesday’s hearing was “procedural,” and that requests were being considered to change the courtroom as it was hard to adhere to coronavirus precautions in the packed setting.
“The next session will be next Tuesday, September 22,” the judge said.
The trial, which began on July 21, has been delayed several times already.
If convicted, Bashir and 27 other defendants — including former top ministers — could face the death penalty.
In December, Bashir was convicted of corruption and sentenced to two years in a correctional center.
Bashir seized power following an Islamist-backed military coup in 1989.
He stayed in power for 30 years before being overthrown on April 11, 2019 after several months of youth-led street demonstrations.
Bashir is also wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to face charges of genocide and crimes against humanity in the western region of Darfur.
The United Nations estimates 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced in the conflict since 2003.
Sudan’s transitional government have agreed that Bashir would face the ICC.
However, an August 31 peace deal with rebel groups includes the committment to set up a special court for crimes in Darfur, and that Bashir should also stand trial before that.

