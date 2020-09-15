You are here

Nancy Ajram to perform delayed TikTok concert

The concert will take place on on Sept. 18. (Instagram)
DUBAI: Nancy Ajram’s long-awaited TikTok concert is finally happening on Sept. 18. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In August, the Lebanese singer announced that her “magical show” was to take place on Aug. 6, but after a deadly explosion ripped through the city of Beirut on Aug. 4, the star cancelled the event. 

The show, which is set to happen at 10 p.m. GST, is to celebrate the star joining the popular social media application.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The “Ya Tab Tab” singer has been sharing satirical videos with her 29.4 million Instagram followers to tease her show. 

In the short clips, the concert’s art directors are seen making random comments about the concert. “For the decor, we were inspired by dinosaur textures,” said one of the creatives, as Ajram looks at them in a confused manner.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Winners of top fashion awards announced online

Updated 6 min 59 sec ago
AP

Winners of top fashion awards announced online

Updated 6 min 59 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: The Council of Fashion Designers of America gave its top fashion awards on Monday to Gabriela Hearst for womenswear and Kerby Jean-Raymond for menswear. The two designers led a group of winners that the CFDA said was the most diverse in the 39-year history of the awards.

The CFDA winners also included Telfar Clemens, who won the accessories award, and Christopher John Rogers, who won for American emerging designer. All four were first-time winners.

There were no acceptance speeches in a video announcement that lasted less than 10 minutes, but Hearst issued a statement in which she sent “a kiss” to Uruguay, where she was born, and saluted her fellow nominees as well as designers everywhere, many of whom are struggling to stay afloat amidst the coronavirus pandemic. “We are all in this together,” Hearst said.

Topics: The Council of Fashion Designers of America Gabriela Hearst Kerby Jean-Raymond

