The Abraham Accord: As the world watched, four men made history

Trump took center stage and emphasized the historic moment. (AP)
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, the foreign minister of Bahrain, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed the Abraham Accord to double the number of Arab states that enjoy normal relations with Israel.
Trump took center stage and emphasized the historic moment: In 72 years since the creation of Israel, he said, two peace deals had been signed, and his administration had added two more in just one month.
More than 700 people, including leading US senators and representatives, thronged the sun-washed South Lawn of the White House. While the administration previously declined to invite Democrats to signing ceremonies, this time a large number were on the guest list.
US media applauded too. “It’s a win, win, win for everybody,” said one TV pundit. Even the Washington Post headlined: “The haters won’t admit it, but Trump’s UAE-Israel diplomacy is an extraordinary triumph.” Many believed the Accord would herald a seismic shift away from the stagnation in which the Middle East has been mired for decades.
The South Lawn has seen only two such events in the past 40 years. Here, in 1978, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin ended three decades of hostilities between Egypt and Israel, and activated diplomatic and economic ties after negotiating an agreement with President Jimmy Carter at Camp David.
The second took place on President Bill Clinton’s watch in 1994, with King Hussein of Jordan on his left and Yitzhak Rabin on the right. The “Washington Declaration” ended the official state of enmity between Jordan and Israel and started negotiations for “an end to bloodshed and sorrow.”
This time, outside the White House, a group of Palestinians chanted: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” An Israeli group gathered in front of the gate. While singing the praises of the Accord, they demanded the removal of Netanyahu, who they called “crime minister.”
The speeches began, interspersed with loud applause. “Any choice other than peace will lead to destruction, poverty and human suffering,” said Sheikh Abdullah, while the Accord would enable the UAE to “stand by the Palestinian people, and realize their hopes for an independent state within a stable and prosperous region.”
Al-Zayani said the Accord was a historic step on the road to a “genuine and lasting peace,” and he hoped the agreement would lead to a “comprehensive and enduring two-state solution for the Palestinian people.”
There were prayers. Netanyahu quoted the Book of Psalms: “May God give strength to His people. May God bless people with peace.” Sheikh Abdullah said: “We say in our Islamic religion ... O God, you are Peace and from you comes Peace.”
They signed the Accord. The crowd applauded. History was made.

ISTANBUL: Crackdowns against Kurdish people in Turkey continue across the country, with elected politicians, soldiers and even seasonal workers falling victim.

On Tuesday, Sirri Sakik, a former lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and ex-mayor of eastern Agri province, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison on terrorism charges.

The case centered on a press statement he gave five years previously about clashes between the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Turkish military.

He was charged with “helping the PKK willingly” and “holding terror propaganda,” though he was among a group of 250 people, including several Kurdish politicians and NGO representatives, to call on the government to restart negotiations with the PKK to end the violence.

“We got tired of these clashes; and we are here, as NGOs and people of Agri province, for these clashes not to reoccur,” he had said at the time.

Sakik, a prominent Kurdish politician since the 1990s, was dismissed from his post in 2017 when the government appointed a trustee to the municipality.

Last week, HDP deputy Remziye Tosun received a 10-year prison sentence on terrorism charges after she was accused of treating injured members of the PKK during clashes in Diyarbakir province in 2016.

A short truce between Ankara and the PKK ended in the summer of 2015, opening the way for violent clashes in the southeastern and eastern provinces of the country where Kurdish people mainly reside.

Elsewhere, Dogan Cetin, a 20-year-old Turkish soldier of Kurdish origin, was allegedly attacked during his mandatory military service by two other soldiers, and was insulted by his commander, who called him a “terrorist and a backstabber” over remarks about the use of the Kurdish language in Turkey.

“People from the cities of Urfa, Van, and Sirnak are all my brothers. We are Kurds but we cannot understand each other. If only we were all able to have Kurdish education,” Cetin reportedly told his fellow soldiers.

An investigation was launched by the Turkish military after Cetin contacted the country’s Directorate of Communications.

Tulay Hatimogullari, an HDP lawmaker from the southern province of Adana, told Arab News: “Several Kurdish politicians and mayors are now behind bars. People are beaten just because they want to speak in Kurdish, their mother tongue. The government seems to push the HDP, as the parliament’s third largest party, outside the political sphere by labeling us as terrorists and executing a political massacre. These attempts are meant to break our social influence.”

There have also been several other physical attacks on Kurds in recent days. On Sept. 4, a group of Turkish people assaulted 16 Kurdish seasonal agricultural workers harvesting hazelnuts in the western province of Sakarya. The attack sparked public outrage, with two people taken into custody and then bailed for the attack.

On Sept 13. an armed attack targeting Kurdish construction workers in Turkey’s eastern province of Van saw a worker lost his life, while two others were injured in the Aegean province of Afyon.

“Against all these attacks, the HDP will keep struggling for democracy, peace and justice,” Hatimogullari said.

