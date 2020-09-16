You are here

  • Home
  • Belarus inflaming Jewish pilgrim standoff, says Ukraine

Belarus inflaming Jewish pilgrim standoff, says Ukraine

Ukraine’s border service head Serhiy Deineko speaks with Jewish pilgrims, who plan to enter Ukraine from Belarus, at Novi Yarylovychi crossing point in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine, Sept. 14, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rgy2q

Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

Belarus inflaming Jewish pilgrim standoff, says Ukraine

  • Kiev says 2,000 pilgrims, mostly from Israel, have congregated on the border between Belarus and Ukraine “believing rumors that the Ukrainian border with Belarus was open”
  • Kiev urged Minsk not to spread “false encouraging statements that may give pilgrims the impression that the Ukrainian border may still be open to foreigners”
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

KIEV: The Ukrainian presidency on Wednesday accused Belarus of aggravating tensions along their shared border after Kiev barred entry to some 2,000 Hasidic Jewish pilgrims over coronavirus travel restrictions.
Kiev stopped the pilgrims, who were trying to reach the central Ukrainian city of Uman, in line with its ban on foreign visitors as it battles a sharp increase in new infections.
“We call on the Belarusian authorities to stop creating additional tension on the border,” the Ukraine statement said, accusing Minsk of giving the pilgrims false hope that they would be allowed to enter.
Tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews travel to Uman every Jewish New Year — which falls on September 18-20 this year — to visit the tomb of Rabbi Nahman, the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement.
The presidency said roughly 2,000 pilgrims, mostly from Israel, had congregated on the border between Belarus and Ukraine “believing rumors that the Ukrainian border with Belarus was open,” the presidency said.
The statement urged Minsk not to spread “false encouraging statements that may give pilgrims the impression that the Ukrainian border may still be open to foreigners.”
A Ukraine border guard spokesman told AFP the pilgrims were attempting to enter the country from different crossings.
Ukraine has closed its borders to foreigners until September as part of reimposed restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday told his officials to negotiate a travel corridor with Kiev for the pilgrims to reach holy sites and offered to coordinate transport.

Topics: Ukraine belarus Jewish pilgrims

Related

World
Hundreds of Hasidic Jews held up at Ukraine border over coronavirus
World
Ukraine has frozen dialogue with Belarus: foreign minister

Nine Serbs held over 1992 Bosnia killings of Muslims

Updated 16 September 2020
AFP

Nine Serbs held over 1992 Bosnia killings of Muslims

  • When the Bosbian Serb army attacked the village of Novoseoci, men were separated from women and children before being taken to a rubbish dump and shot
  • After the executions, a village mosque was destroyed and its debris brought to the dump and thrown over the victims’ remains
Updated 16 September 2020
AFP

SARAJEVO: Bosnian police arrested nine ethnic Serbs on Wednesday suspected of taking part in the killings of 44 Muslim civilians in a village at the start of the 1990s war, prosecutors said.
The nine men, mostly former soldiers and two police commanders, are suspected of having “planned, organized and taken part” in the killings and persecution of Muslim civilians in the area of Sokolac in eastern Bosnia in September 1992, a prosecutors’ statement said.
When the Bosbian Serb army attacked the village of Novoseoci, men were separated from women and children before being taken to a rubbish dump and shot, the statement said.
The victims, aged between 14 and 82, were buried there while women and children were expelled from the village.
After the executions, a village mosque was destroyed and its debris brought to the dump and thrown over the victims’ remains.
All but one of the victims, which include one woman, were exhumed and identified after the 1992-1995 war.
Former Bosnian Serb general Radislav Krstic, serving a 35-year jail term handed down by a UN court for his role in the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, is also a suspect in the case and will be questioned, the statement said.
Another suspect is currently in Canada and his extradition will be sought, it added.
Bosnia’s 1992-1995 war between its Croats, Muslims and Serbs claimed some 100,000 lives.

Topics: Serbs Novoseoci Radislav Krstic

Related

World
‘Butcher of Bosnia’ personally led Srebrenica massacre, prosecutors say
World
Bosnia Muslims mourn their dead 25 years after Srebrenica massacre

Latest updates

Belarus inflaming Jewish pilgrim standoff, says Ukraine
Iran must not acquire nuclear weapon: Raab
Kendall, Kylie Jenner choose Abu Dhabi for their fashion label’s first-ever store
Saudi Arabia’s WTO candidate wants practical pilot at the controls
UN rights experts call for Iran prisoner furlough

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.