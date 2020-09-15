You are here

  Hundreds of Hasidic Jews held up at Ukraine border over coronavirus

Hundreds of Hasidic Jews held up at Ukraine border over coronavirus

Jewish pilgrims, attempting to enter Ukraine from Belarus, gather in front of Ukrainian service members near Novi Yarylovychi crossing point, Chernihiv Region, Ukraine, Sept. 15, 2020. (Reuters)
Hundreds of Hasidic Jews held up at Ukraine border over coronavirus

  • Tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews travel every Jewish New Year to the town of Uman in central Ukraine to visit the tomb of Rabbi Nahman
  • The pilgrims set off even though last month the Ukrainian and Israeli governments called on Hasidic Jews not to travel to Uman this year
KIEV: Hundreds of Hasidic Jews including children, who have sought to travel to a pilgrimage site in Ukraine, are being held up at the country’s border with Belarus due to coronavirus restrictions.
Tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews travel every Jewish New Year to the town of Uman in central Ukraine to visit the tomb of Rabbi Nahman, the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement.
This year the Jewish New Year is celebrated September 18-20.
The pilgrims set off even though last month the Ukrainian and Israeli governments called on Hasidic Jews not to travel to Uman, a town of 80,000 people, this year, fearing a spike in coronavirus infections.
Kiev has banned foreigners from entering the country until late September.
On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the situation at the border with the head of the state border guard service, Sergiy Deyneko, his office said. Ukraine had full control of the situation, it added.
In Belarus, strongman Alexander Lukashenko’s office said he had told officials to provide assistance to the pilgrims, accusing Ukraine of “shutting its borders” and leaving hundreds of people in neutral territory.
The Belarus Red Cross Society said the pilgrims did not have “enough resources to ensure their basic needs” and assistance was being provided, particularly to parents with children, the elderly and people with disabilities.
As of Tuesday morning, 690 pilgrims were at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border and hundreds more were expected to arrive, Kiev said.
“We expect that three charter planes — some 600 foreigners — will arrive in Minsk,” Deyneko said, referring to the capital of Belarus.
He said up to 1,000 people were expected to arrive at the border near Ukraine’s northern Chernigiv region, while in the northwest up to 700 were expected near Zhytomyr region and up to 1,500 people near Volyn region.
Officials have put up a roadblock 700 meters from a checkpoint in the Chernigiv region and deployed aircraft and drones to monitor the border, Zelensky’s office said in a statement.
The Ukrainian authorities have been in touch with the Israeli embassy in Kiev and the pilgrims are receiving water and kosher food from local Jewish organizations.
Separately, the border guard service said people waiting at the border were still trying to enter Ukraine “even after having received explanations and were fully aware of the entry restrictions for foreigners.”
Rabbi Nahman is one of the main figures of Hasidism, a mystical branch of Judaism that appeared in the 18th century and which developed in particular in Poland and Ukraine.
Ukraine has reported more than 159,000 cases of coronavirus and over 3,200 fatalities.
Israel is set to impose a three-week lockdown there from Friday, to try to counter a surge in coronavirus infections.

Japan ruling party head Yoshihide Suga preparing cabinet, continuity in foreground

Japan ruling party head Yoshihide Suga preparing cabinet, continuity in foreground

  • Suga is virtually certain to be elected prime minister in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday
TOKYO: Japanese ruling party head Yoshihide Suga, in line to become the next prime minister, appeared set on Tuesday to continue his predecessor’s policies by keeping key cabinet ministers and party officials in their posts, as he had promised.
Suga, long a loyal aide and chief cabinet secretary under outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on Monday won a landslide victory to take over the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). He pledged to carry on many of Abe’s programs, including his signature “Abenomics” economic strategy.
He faces a vast array of challenges, including tackling COVID-19 while reviving a battered economy and dealing with a rapidly aging society in which nearly a third of the population is older than 65.
Finance Minister Taro Aso and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi are likely to stay in their positions, according to multiple media reports. Yasutoshi Nishimura is likely to be reappointed as economy minister.
Trade and industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama, the son of a politician whom Suga looked up as his mentor, is seen retaining his post. Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, the son of maverick former premier Junichiro Koizumi, is also seen staying.
Defense Minister Taro Kono is expected to become administrative reform minister and Nobuo Kishi, an LDP lawmaker who is Abe’s younger brother, will take up the defense portfolio, domestic media said.
Toshihiro Nikai, who was instrumental in helping Suga cement the support of LDP members and was re-appointed as the party’s secretary-general, told a news conference the top priority is dealing with the new coronavirus, a view echoed by party policy chief Hakubun Shimomura.
“We will do everything we can to secure the vaccines and the medications to protect the people’s lives and health, as well as support medical institutions,” said Shimomura, a former education minister, adding that reviving the economy would be given nearly equal weight.
Suga may name Health Minister Katsunobu Kato, who has become well known to the public as the face of Japan’s efforts to tackle the coronavirus, as chief cabinet secretary, Nippon TV said. Kato is close to Suga, under whom he served as deputy chief cabinet secretary.
“Many different elements are needed,” Suga said on Monday, when asked about who should replace him. “One is their fit with the prime minister, but thinking about it overall, they also need to have broad strengths, that will be the most calming.”
Suga is virtually certain to be elected prime minister in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday because of the LDP’s lower-house majority. He will serve out Abe’s term as party leader through September 2021.
Known more for his work behind the scenes, Suga emerged as favorite to replace Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, after Abe said last month he would resign because of ill health.
There is widespread speculation that Suga could take advantage of strong support ratings to dissolve the lower house of parliament and call snap elections to earn a full three-year term as LDP head, but he appears wary.

