You are here

  • Home
  • Mohammed Al-Shaya, president of Saudi Arabia's Jouf University

Mohammed Al-Shaya, president of Saudi Arabia's Jouf University

Mohammed Al-Shaya
Short Url

https://arab.news/my7t7

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Mohammed Al-Shaya, president of Saudi Arabia's Jouf University

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Mohammed Al-Shaya was appointed president of Jouf University in July. He is also a professor of sociology of the family in the department of sociology and social services at Majmaah University.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of Arabic Language and Social Studies at the Qassim branch of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University. He then studied at Kansas State University, where he received a master’s degree from the department of sociology, and a doctorate from the department of family studies.
Al-Shaya began working as a teaching assistant in the department of sociology at Qassim University in 1998, where he became an assistant professor in 2005. He was appointed associate professor in 2009, and professor in 2014. He has vast experience in the field of administration; between 2006 and 2008 he served as head of Qassim University’s sociology department, and from 2008 until 2010 he was vice dean of the College of Arabic Language and Social Studies.
He held the position of dean of the College of Education at Majmaah University between 2010 and 2013, and became vice rector for graduate studies and scientific research in 2013.
In 2004 and 2005 he was head of the Muslim Students’ Union at Kansas State University, and became chairman of the control committee for measurement and evaluation tests in Al-Rass Governorate in 2009. From 2010 to 2013 he was president of the control committee in the measurement and assessment unit at Majmaah University.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Dr. Khaled Al-Yahya, secretary-general of the Council of Saudi Chambers
Saudi Arabia
Aiman Al-Mudaifer, Saudi Public Investment Fund executive

Kingdom ‘stands by Palestinians’: Saudi Cabinet

Updated 5 min 18 sec ago
SPA

Kingdom ‘stands by Palestinians’: Saudi Cabinet

Updated 5 min 18 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its commitment to “stand by the Palestinian people,” saying it rejects any threat to the sovereignty and integrity of Arab countries.
The Cabinet said that it “supports all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue that enables the Palestinian people to establish their independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”
Addressing the Cabinet’s virtual session from NEOM, King Salman said the Kingdom wants to work with G20 countries to support the global economy and mitigate the consequences of the pandemic.
The king briefed ministers on phone calls with world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss G20 efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Ministers reviewed reports on the effect of the coronavirus pandemic at local and international levels, and also addressed the draft resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly to coordinate a global response to the outbreak.
The Cabinet praised the Arab coalition for confronting these threats and taking measures to protect civilians. It also reiterated its condemnation of the attack on the convoy of the Afghan vice president in Kabul, which resulted in several deaths.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
King Salman briefs Saudi Cabinet on calls with world leaders
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet reviews COVID precautions as workers return to offices

Latest updates

Mohammed Al-Shaya, president of Saudi Arabia's Jouf University
Kingdom ‘stands by Palestinians’: Saudi Cabinet
Israeli jets bomb Gaza after rocket fire clouds peace deal signing
Palestinian refugee agency warns of instability amid crisis
Erdogan ordered to back down in eastern Med

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.