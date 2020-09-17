Mohammed Al-Shaya was appointed president of Jouf University in July. He is also a professor of sociology of the family in the department of sociology and social services at Majmaah University.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of Arabic Language and Social Studies at the Qassim branch of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University. He then studied at Kansas State University, where he received a master’s degree from the department of sociology, and a doctorate from the department of family studies.

Al-Shaya began working as a teaching assistant in the department of sociology at Qassim University in 1998, where he became an assistant professor in 2005. He was appointed associate professor in 2009, and professor in 2014. He has vast experience in the field of administration; between 2006 and 2008 he served as head of Qassim University’s sociology department, and from 2008 until 2010 he was vice dean of the College of Arabic Language and Social Studies.

He held the position of dean of the College of Education at Majmaah University between 2010 and 2013, and became vice rector for graduate studies and scientific research in 2013.

In 2004 and 2005 he was head of the Muslim Students’ Union at Kansas State University, and became chairman of the control committee for measurement and evaluation tests in Al-Rass Governorate in 2009. From 2010 to 2013 he was president of the control committee in the measurement and assessment unit at Majmaah University.