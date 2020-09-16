You are here

Dr. Khaled Al-Yahya was recently appointed the secretary-general of the Council of Saudi Chambers.
Al-Yahya obtained a bachelor’s degree at King Saud University in 1994. He received a master’s in business administration in 1999 from the University of Hartford in the US.
Al-Yahya also got a fellowship from Harvard University’s Center for Middle Eastern Studies. In 2006, he obtained a post-doctoral degree in development from Harvard University. He did a Ph.D. in comparative public policy and management from the University of Connecticut.
Al-Yahya worked as an assistant professor at Arizona State University in the US from 2005 to 2008.
Al-Yahya has wide experience in working with regional and global organizations.
He has served as a senior adviser to several international organizations including the World Bank, UNDP, OECD, Bill Gates Foundation, Swedish International Development Agency, Shell, and Citi Foundation.
From 2007 to 2012, he served as the director of the Governance and Public Policy Program at Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government.
Between 2013 and 2015, he worked as the general manager of Saudi Accenture. He then joined the Riyadh-based company Palladium as a general manager, where he worked for two years. He also worked for KPMG Saudi Arabia as head of the government sector’s consultancy department.
Al-Yahya has served as deputy secretary-general of the Saudi Secretariat of the G20 since 2018. He has been a board member of the National Center for Strategic Development in Saudi Arabia since 2017. He is also a member of the Riyadh Economic Forum.

Even cancer can’t keep Saudi teacher from his life’s mission

Updated 17 min 52 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Even cancer can’t keep Saudi teacher from his life’s mission

  • By video link from his hospital bed, Mohammed Al-Fifi makes sure his students don’t miss a lesson as he endures chemotherapy
Updated 17 min 52 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Schoolteachers around the world are striving to give children the best possible education in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. For one Saudi teacher it’s a tougher battle than most.
Mohammed Al-Fifi has cancer, but the dream of returning to the classroom and seeing his students again has helped to get him through grueling chemotherapy treatments. Indeed, the pandemic has given him the chance to do this even sooner because he can give his lessons virtually by video link from the hospital.
“Teachers are responsible for the biggest and most noble of jobs, and under no circumstances are they allowed to disregard their duties,” he said.
Al-Fifi, 37, is a third-grade Arabic language teacher at Abu Omar Al-Dany Elementary in Riyadh’s Al-Uraija Al-Gharbiyah area.
In May, doctors told him they had found cancer in his lymph nodes, and he was admitted to the hospital soon after to begin chemotherapy. Four treatments later, he is doing well but faces a long, hard battle.
“Virtual learning allowed me to regain some strength, despite my illness, and I feel like I’m back on my own two legs in my classroom, moving between my students’ desks to observe their work,” he said.
Although he was delighted to see them again, he admits it was an emotional and challenging experience both for him and the youngsters.
“Seeing my students for the first time was extremely stressful and difficult from my end and theirs,” he said. “My students noted my physical changes and I could see the sadness on their faces. It’s difficult for all of us.”
As he continues his treatment, Al-Fifi said the support he has received from the Ministry of Education, his colleagues and the students has helped to keep his spirits up and get through this tough time.

