You are here

  • Home
  • G20 ministers call for equal COVID-19 vaccines access

G20 ministers call for equal COVID-19 vaccines access

A nurse prepares Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a post-registration trials stage at a clinic in Moscow. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jmgqw

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

G20 ministers call for equal COVID-19 vaccines access

  • Ministers vowed to 'continue to use all available policy tools to safeguard people's lives, jobs and incomes'
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Ensuring “equitable and affordable” access to vaccines for all was the key to overcoming the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and supporting global economic recovery, G20 finance and health ministers said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The statement said an action plan would be presented at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor’s meeting in October and at the leaders’ summit in November in Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh.

The ministers vowed to “continue to use all available policy tools to safeguard people's lives, jobs and incomes.”

The ministers said they had taken note of the assessment of gaps in COVID-19 pandemic preparedness that the World Health Organization (WHO) undertook in cooperation with relevant international organizations, something requested by G20 leaders in March.

Topics: G20 Riyadh G20 2020 G20 Summit G20 Saudi Arabia 2020 G20 Summit

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM discusses G20 with Russian, South African counterparts
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia pledges commitment to driving global economic recovery from COVID-19 with G20

Britain’s COVID testing buckles, pressuring government

Updated 57 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Britain’s COVID testing buckles, pressuring government

  • Approval of his government’s handling of the crisis fell to its lowest recorded by pollster YouGov, with 63% viewing it badly
  • Ministers have acknowledged that many families are unable to get tests or were offered them only at remote locations
Updated 57 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s government acknowledged problems in its COVID-19 testing system on Thursday as soaring demand met with worsening turnaround times and availability during a spike in infections.
Only 14% of test results in England came back in 24 hours last week, a sharp fall from 32% the week before, data showed.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is under pressure over what it had said would be a “world-beating” system to test and trace cases so as to avoid a second wave.
Approval of his government’s handling of the crisis fell to its lowest recorded by pollster YouGov, with 63% viewing it badly.
“There’s a challenge in testing,” UK health minister Matt Hancock said. “The challenge is that demand has gone up faster.”
Johnson acknowledged on Wednesday that there was not enough capacity and said he was aiming for 500,000 daily tests by the end of October.
“I am certain that we will need more as we go beyond the end of October,” Dido Harding, interim chair of the new National Institute for Health Protection, told lawmakers, noting two new labs would be set up.
Ministers have acknowledged that many families are unable to get tests or were offered them only at remote locations.
Harding said 27% of people getting tests did not have symptoms, and health minister Hancock pointed a finger at people sometimes going without good reason.
“It is incredibly important that those with symptoms come forward, and that those without symptoms do not,” Hancock said.
Cases are sharply increasing, with many children, parents and workers fretting whether or not they can safely return to school or the office.
Paul Reid, Chief Executive of Ireland’s Health Service Executive, said England’s system was “almost in collapse” and UK officials had asked him for help.
The national Test and Trace scheme said there had been a 167% increase in numbers testing positive in England since the end of August.
There were 3,395 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday, while Wednesday saw the highest daily number since May, although many more tests are being carried out.
There were 236,219 tests processed in the latest daily figures, compared to around 70,000 in early May.
In total, 381,614 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Britain, and there have been 41,705 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Topics: Coronavirus Britain

Related

World
COVID vaccine developers pledge to uphold testing rigour
Middle-East
UAE opens 4 new rapid COVID-19 testing facilities

Latest updates

Deal with Israel will help UAE move away from oil: Minister
Britain’s COVID testing buckles, pressuring government
How the coronavirus crisis forced the largest oil supply cut in history
Free tickets for life for baby born on board Cairo-London EgyptAir flight
Fire continues to blaze on Taif’s Amad Mountain, no casualties reported

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.