You are here

  • Home
  • Britain’s COVID testing buckles, pressuring government

Britain’s COVID testing buckles, pressuring government

A security guard stands outside a Covid-19 test Centre in Leyton in east London on September 17, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/43gem

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Britain’s COVID testing buckles, pressuring government

  • Approval of his government’s handling of the crisis fell to its lowest recorded by pollster YouGov, with 63% viewing it badly
  • Ministers have acknowledged that many families are unable to get tests or were offered them only at remote locations
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s government acknowledged problems in its COVID-19 testing system on Thursday as soaring demand met with worsening turnaround times and availability during a spike in infections.
Only 14% of test results in England came back in 24 hours last week, a sharp fall from 32% the week before, data showed.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is under pressure over what it had said would be a “world-beating” system to test and trace cases so as to avoid a second wave.
Approval of his government’s handling of the crisis fell to its lowest recorded by pollster YouGov, with 63% viewing it badly.
“There’s a challenge in testing,” UK health minister Matt Hancock said. “The challenge is that demand has gone up faster.”
Johnson acknowledged on Wednesday that there was not enough capacity and said he was aiming for 500,000 daily tests by the end of October.
“I am certain that we will need more as we go beyond the end of October,” Dido Harding, interim chair of the new National Institute for Health Protection, told lawmakers, noting two new labs would be set up.
Ministers have acknowledged that many families are unable to get tests or were offered them only at remote locations.
Harding said 27% of people getting tests did not have symptoms, and health minister Hancock pointed a finger at people sometimes going without good reason.
“It is incredibly important that those with symptoms come forward, and that those without symptoms do not,” Hancock said.
Cases are sharply increasing, with many children, parents and workers fretting whether or not they can safely return to school or the office.
Paul Reid, Chief Executive of Ireland’s Health Service Executive, said England’s system was “almost in collapse” and UK officials had asked him for help.
The national Test and Trace scheme said there had been a 167% increase in numbers testing positive in England since the end of August.
There were 3,395 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday, while Wednesday saw the highest daily number since May, although many more tests are being carried out.
There were 236,219 tests processed in the latest daily figures, compared to around 70,000 in early May.
In total, 381,614 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Britain, and there have been 41,705 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Topics: Coronavirus Britain

Related

World
COVID vaccine developers pledge to uphold testing rigour
Middle-East
UAE opens 4 new rapid COVID-19 testing facilities

Daesh claims killing in Niger of French aid workers, guides

Updated 17 September 2020
AFP

Daesh claims killing in Niger of French aid workers, guides

  • The six French humanitarian workers, aged between 25 and 30, their guide and their driver were killed on August 9 in the Koure National Park
  • The Daesh publication Al-Naba, authenticated by US monitoring group SITE, said that the eight had been killed following their capture in a “blitz attack”
Updated 17 September 2020
AFP

PARIS: Daesh on Thursday claimed the killing in August of six French aid workers and their two local guides while they were visiting a nature reserve in the West African country of Niger.
The six French humanitarian workers, aged between 25 and 30, their guide and their driver were killed on August 9 in the Koure National Park, a wildlife haven 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Niger’s capital Niamey.
The statement, issued in the Daesh publication Al-Naba and authenticated by US monitoring group SITE, said that the eight had been killed following their capture in a “blitz attack.”
It claimed that the attack was considered “a major security lapse” for France, which has a 5,100 strong force deployed in the Sahel region of West Africa to fight militant groups.
French anti-terror prosecutors have already said that the attack appeared to be a “premeditated” strike against Westerners while it was unclear if the French aid workers and their NGO Acted were specifically targeted.
The area, which is famous for its giraffes, is a popular a destination for weekend leisure trips by Niamey residents, including foreigners.
French investigators have been sent to Niger to carry out the probe.
French President Emmanuel Macron has described the killings as “manifestly a terrorist attack” and said there would be repercussions.

Topics: Niger French aid workers Daesh

Related

World
French PM pays homage to aid workers killed in Niger
World
Troops from Niger and France hunt for killers of aid workers in Niger nature reserve

Latest updates

Britain’s COVID testing buckles, pressuring government
How the coronavirus crisis forced the largest oil supply cut in history
Free tickets for life for baby born on board Cairo-London EgyptAir flight
Fire continues to blaze on Taif’s Amad Mountain, no casualties reported
Daesh claims killing in Niger of French aid workers, guides

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.