What We Are Doing Today: Box by Sara

If you enjoy eating freshly cut herbs with your food or simply like the idea of growing plants, Box by Sara may be perfect for you. It is a Saudi project that aims to make indoor planting easy and accessible to everyone.
The box is like a tiny garden — you can put it anywhere in your house and all the materials to grow your favorite seeds into plants are provided, including a mixing pot, soil bags, seeds, wooden sticks, a water sprayer and instruction card. The seeds provided are for growing culinary herbs including cilantro, parsley, dill and basil. The herbs make a great addition to salads, soups and or Italian dishes, and they are easy to grow indoors and in any weather.
You can place them in your kitchen window as they require light to flourish. The seeds will start to grow in one to two weeks.
Having an indoor plant, the process of planting seeds and watching them grow will help you to feel more connected with nature.
This box is an ideal gift for children and adults, family and friends. The greens box is available at salla.sa/boxbysarah
