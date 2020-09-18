You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Riddle of the Rosetta

What We Are Reading Today: The Riddle of the Rosetta

Short Url

https://arab.news/8hncw

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Riddle of the Rosetta

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Authors: Jed Z. Buchwald and Diane Greco Josefowicz

 

In 1799, a French Army officer was rebuilding the defenses of a fort on the banks of the Nile when he discovered an ancient stele fragment bearing a decree inscribed in three different scripts. So begins one of the most familiar tales in Egyptology — that of the Rosetta Stone and the decipherment of Egyptian hieroglyphs. 

This book draws on fresh archival evidence to provide a major new account of how the English polymath Thomas Young and the French philologist Jean-François Champollion vied to be the first to solve the riddle of the Rosetta.

Jed Buchwald and Diane Greco Josefowicz bring to life a bygone age of intellectual adventure. Much more than a decoding exercise centered on a single artifact, the race to decipher the Rosetta Stone reflected broader disputes about language, historical evidence, biblical truth, and the value of classical learning. Buchwald and Josefowicz paint compelling portraits of Young and Champollion, two gifted intellects with altogether different motivations. Young disdained Egyptian culture and saw Egyptian writing as a means to greater knowledge about Greco-Roman antiquity. Champollion, swept up in the political chaos of Restoration France and fiercely opposed to the scholars aligned with throne and altar, admired ancient Egypt and was prepared to upend conventional wisdom to solve the mystery of the hieroglyphs.

Taking readers from the hushed lecture rooms of the Institut de France to the windswept monuments of the Valley of the Kings, The Riddle of the Rosetta reveals the untold story behind one of the nineteenth century’s most thrilling discoveries.

 

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: The Theory of Ecological Communities (MPB-57) by Mark Vellend
books
What We Are Reading Today: Prototype Nation by Silvia M. Lindtner

What We Are Doing Today: Box by Sara

Updated 31 min 58 sec ago
Nada Hameed

What We Are Doing Today: Box by Sara

Updated 31 min 58 sec ago
Nada Hameed

If you enjoy eating freshly cut herbs with your food or simply like the idea of growing plants, Box by Sara may be perfect for you. It is a Saudi project that aims to make indoor planting easy and accessible to everyone.
The box is like a tiny garden — you can put it anywhere in your house and all the materials to grow your favorite seeds into plants are provided, including a mixing pot, soil bags, seeds, wooden sticks, a water sprayer and instruction card. The seeds provided are for growing culinary herbs including cilantro, parsley, dill and basil. The herbs make a great addition to salads, soups and or Italian dishes, and they are easy to grow indoors and in any weather.
You can place them in your kitchen window as they require light to flourish. The seeds will start to grow in one to two weeks.
Having an indoor plant, the process of planting seeds and watching them grow will help you to feel more connected with nature.
This box is an ideal gift for children and adults, family and friends. The greens box is available at salla.sa/boxbysarah

Topics: what we are doing today

Related

Saudi Arabia
What We Are Doing Today: Takhallaq Ta’allaq
Saudi Arabia
What We Are Doing Today: Team Body Project

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Riddle of the Rosetta
The Musk Method: Learn from partners then go it alone
LG Chem separates battery business as electric cars take off
Riyadh soars in global smart city rankings
Saudi cybercamp to train jobseekers in programming

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.