  Jordan restricts mass social gatherings amid rising COVID-19 cases

Jordan restricts mass social gatherings amid rising COVID-19 cases

Updated 18 September 2020
  • The new order emphasizes on stricter penalties for violators of COVID-19-related rule
  • The order mentions guidelines for other gatherings permitted by the state, including social distancing rules
DUBAI: Jordan is banning wedding parties, funerals, and other social gatherings with more than 20 people, as the country records a surge in coronavirus cases, state news agency Petra has reported.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Adaileh announced the new Defense Order No. 16 on Thursday, emphasizing on stricter penalties for violators of COVID-19-related rules.

The order mentions guidelines for other gatherings permitted by the state, including social distancing rules, wearing of face masks, and avoiding physical contact among people.

It also includes measures for people in home quarantine, such as wearing the e-bracelet tracking device and using relevant mobile applications during isolation.

Violators of Jordan’s anti-coronavirus rules range from three months to a year of jail time, or a fine of up to $4,230.

The new order comes as the country implements several other restrictions across the country, including placing Ghor Al-Safi and Ghor Al-Mazraeh areas under lockdown.

The two regions, located in the Karak governorate southwest of Amman, will undergo a 2-week “comprehensive curfew” from Sept. 20, due to a “grave” rise of infections.

Jordan

Haftar agrees to lift Libya oil blockade with conditions

Haftar agrees to lift Libya oil blockade with conditions

  • Pro-Haftar groups supported by the Petroleum Facilities Guard blockaded key oilfields and export terminals on January 17
BENGHAZI: Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar announced Friday a conditional lifting of a months-long blockade on oilfields and ports by his forces.
“We have decided to resume oil production and export on condition of a fair distribution of revenues” and guarantee they “will not be used to support terrorism,” he said on television.
Pro-Haftar groups supported by the Petroleum Facilities Guard blockaded key oilfields and export terminals on January 17 to demand what they called a fair share of hydrocarbon revenues.
The blockade, which has resulted in more than $9.8 billion in lost revenue, according to National Petroleum Company (NOC), has exacerbated electricity and fuel shortages in the country.
Dressed in his military uniform, Haftar said the command of his forces had “put aside all military and political considerations” to respond to the “deterioration of living conditions” in Libya, which has Africa’s largest oil reserves.
The announcement comes after hundreds of Libyans protested last week in the eastern city of Benghazi, one of Haftar’s strongholds, and other cities over corruption, power cuts and shortages in petrol and cash.
Protesting peacefully at first, protesters on Sunday set fire to the headquarters of the parallel eastern government in Benghazi and attacked the police station in Al-Marj.
Police officers fired live ammunition to disperse them in Al-Marj, leaving at least one dead and several wounded, according to witnesses and the UN mission in Libya.
Libya has been in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
The country’s oil revenues are managed by the NOC and the central bank, both based in Tripoli, which is also the seat of Libya’s internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).
Haftar runs a rival administration based in the country’s east.
Haftar— who has the backing of Egypt, the UAE and Russia — launched an offensive against Tripoli in April last year.
After 14 months of fierce fighting, pro-GNA forces backed by Turkey expelled his troops from much of western Libya and pushed them to Sirte, the gateway to Libya’s rich oil fields and export terminals.

Middle East Libya Khalifa Haftar

