You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan’s former PM Sharif hints at political comeback

Pakistan’s former PM Sharif hints at political comeback

Deposed premier Nawaz Sharif called on opposition parties at a virtual conference in Islamabad on Sunday to formulate a plan of action and oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government from power. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4bfp7

Updated 20 September 2020
Arab News

Pakistan’s former PM Sharif hints at political comeback

  • In 2017, during Sharif was removed from power by the Pakistani Supreme Court amid revelations over his wealth
  • He was subsequently convicted of corruption
Updated 20 September 2020
Arab News

ISLAMABAD: Deposed premier Nawaz Sharif called on opposition parties at a virtual conference in Islamabad on Sunday to formulate a plan of action and oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government from power.
He accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of being “inefficient” and also hinted at a political comeback.
“Our foremost priority should be removing this selected government. The opposition’s struggle is not against the prime minister but those who installed Imran Khan and manipulated elections to bring an inefficient man like him to power,” he said from London, where he is seeking medical treatment.
The three-time former premier and leader of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Sharif flew to the UK on an air ambulance in November last year, a month after he was released on bail for a seven-year prison sentence.
“We should formulate a comprehensive strategy for supremacy of the constitution and respect for the vote,” he said, adding that the people’s mandate had been “hijacked” during the 2018 elections which put the PTI in power. Sharif alleged that it was “decided who would win before the vote even took place.”
Later, he accused state agencies, including the National Accountability Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency, of “discriminatory actions” against the opposition.
In 2017, during his third term as prime minister, Sharif was removed from power by the Pakistani Supreme Court amid revelations over his wealth. He was subsequently convicted of corruption. Sharif has consistently denied the accusations.
“Whatever strategy you’ll devise, the PML-N will fully support it,” he said on Sunday.
Former president Asif Ali Zardari, leader of the opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), who has been under investigation on charges of corruption and money laundering, also took part in the conference from Karachi.
Earlier, Zardari urged the conference, hosted by his son, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to formulate a plan to help “strengthen democracy” in the country.
“We are not here to overthrow the government, but our aim should be a revival of the democracy,” he said.

Topics: Pakistan Nawaz Sharif

Related

Afghan govt. vows to probe civilian deaths in Kunduz airstrike

Updated 20 September 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan govt. vows to probe civilian deaths in Kunduz airstrike

  • There have been conflicting reports from lawmakers and residents about number of fatalities
  • Taliban says none of its fighters killed in attack
Updated 20 September 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry pledged on Sunday to probe “allegations” of at least 12 civilians being killed in an airstrike targeting Taliban fighters in the northern Kunduz province a day earlier.
The pledge followed inconsistencies about the number of casualties, with the insurgent group saying that none of its men had died in the attack.
“The Taliban were the target, and 30 of them were killed. Initial reports indicate no harm was inflicted upon civilians, but we are probing reports by locals about civilian casualties. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces take allegations of civilian harm seriously, and these claims will be investigated,” Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the defense ministry in Kabul, told Arab News.
He added that the ministry would “share any details” about civilian casualties “once the probe is over.”
If confirmed, Saturday’s airstrike in the Khan Abad district, which lies nearly 350 km from Kabul and is mostly controlled by the Taliban, will be the latest in a series of air raids killing civilians in several parts of the country.
It follows a week after crucial intra-Afghan talks between the government and Taliban officials began in Doha, Qatar on Saturday, to end the protracted war and plan a roadmap for peace in Afghanistan.
There were conflicting accounts from civilians and lawmakers in the area about the incident, with two provincial council members, Ghulam Rabbani Rabbani and Sayed Yusuf, saying that at least 12 civilians had died in Saturday’s air raid.
“Since the area is under Taliban’s control, we have not been able to find out exactly how the civilians were killed,” Rabbani told Arab News.
Meanwhile, Nilofar Jalali, a legislator from Kunduz, offered another version of the attack, which she said “hit a residential area before sunrise when people were still in their bed.”
“Children and women are among the dead, and 18 civilians have also been wounded. I informed the defense minister about it; he said he will check and get back to me, but has not,” she told Arab News. However, Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, denied the reports in a statement on Sunday, saying that “no fighter of the group was killed,” before placing the number of civilian deaths at 23.
Kunduz and other parts of the country have witnessed an escalation in attacks by both the government and the Taliban in recent weeks, despite their negotiators participating in the Qatar talks which are part of a US-facilitated process following 19 years of conflict in the country — Washington’s longest war in history.
The Qatar discussions are based on a historic accord signed between Washington and the Taliban in February this year which, among other things, paves the way for the complete withdrawal of US-led troops from the country by next spring, in return for a pledge from the Taliban not to allow use Afghanistan to harm any country’s, including US, interests.
Kabul’s negotiators in Qatar are pushing the Taliban to declare a cease-fire, while the Taliban say it can be included in the agenda and that both sides must first ascertain “the real cause” of the war.
Some analysts believe that while delegates of the parties are struggling to agree over the mechanism and agenda of the talks in Qatar, their fighters in Afghanistan are “focusing on military tactics to capture grounds” so that they can use it as a “bargaining chip” at the negotiation table.
“Both sides think that if they have more territory then they can argue their case from a position of strength during the talks and use it as leverage,” Shafiq Haqpal, an analyst and a former university teacher, told Arab News.
“The sides have not yet agreed on the mechanism of the talks despite the Qatar talks, which began on the 12th of September. So, this is an indication that things are not going the right way politically, and both sides are trying their luck on the battlefield here.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Kunduz

Related

World
Afghan government airstrikes kill 24 civilians – witnesses
World
Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start

Latest updates

Dispute over new Lebanese govt. escalates
Egypt slams Turkish minister’s remarks after refusing dialogue with Ankara
Royal Saudi Navy receives French fast interceptor vessels
Liverpool’s Mane sinks 10-man Chelsea, Son hits four in Spurs rout
Lebanon suffers another record in COVID-19 cases

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.