Pakistan’s former PM Sharif hints at political comeback

ISLAMABAD: Deposed premier Nawaz Sharif called on opposition parties at a virtual conference in Islamabad on Sunday to formulate a plan of action and oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government from power.
He accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of being “inefficient” and also hinted at a political comeback.
“Our foremost priority should be removing this selected government. The opposition’s struggle is not against the prime minister but those who installed Imran Khan and manipulated elections to bring an inefficient man like him to power,” he said from London, where he is seeking medical treatment.
The three-time former premier and leader of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Sharif flew to the UK on an air ambulance in November last year, a month after he was released on bail for a seven-year prison sentence.
“We should formulate a comprehensive strategy for supremacy of the constitution and respect for the vote,” he said, adding that the people’s mandate had been “hijacked” during the 2018 elections which put the PTI in power. Sharif alleged that it was “decided who would win before the vote even took place.”
Later, he accused state agencies, including the National Accountability Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency, of “discriminatory actions” against the opposition.
In 2017, during his third term as prime minister, Sharif was removed from power by the Pakistani Supreme Court amid revelations over his wealth. He was subsequently convicted of corruption. Sharif has consistently denied the accusations.
“Whatever strategy you’ll devise, the PML-N will fully support it,” he said on Sunday.
Former president Asif Ali Zardari, leader of the opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), who has been under investigation on charges of corruption and money laundering, also took part in the conference from Karachi.
Earlier, Zardari urged the conference, hosted by his son, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to formulate a plan to help “strengthen democracy” in the country.
“We are not here to overthrow the government, but our aim should be a revival of the democracy,” he said.
