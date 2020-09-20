You are here

Indonesian ‘selfie decks’ get bricks and bouquets from locals

A wooden, boat-like selfie deck can be seen at the top of Derikan Hill in Central Java's Batang regency. (AN photo/ Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata)
Updated 20 September 2020
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

  • The high-rise platforms offer an undisrupted and panoramic view of the landscape and serve as the perfect backdrop for visitors to take Instagram-worthy photos
  • However, some locals have complained that the structures were blocking the view of the landscape
DIENG PLATEAU, Central Java: With the pandemic making life harder in the Indonesian economy, authorities and a few locals in a mountainous region of Central Java are taking the novel approach of setting up “selfie decks,” a new fad attracting tourists to the area.
The high-rise platforms offer an undisrupted and panoramic view of the landscape and serve as the perfect backdrop for visitors to take Instagram-worthy photos.
One example is a selfie deck in Sigemplong hamlet in Batang regency, built in 2017 by a group of young locals, with one member saying that they capitalized on the idea after realizing its “potential.”
“We saw there was a potential to attract visitors and generate some economic activities for the hamlet, so we were motivated to pave a track up to the hill. We couldn’t build anything modern in terms of material due to the access here at that time, so we constructed this observatory deck out of wood logs that are available here,” Edy Wirawan, a member of the Pandu Nusantara youth group, told Arab News.
The towering photo deck sits at the top of Derikan Hill, which is about 1,500 meters above sea level and part of the Dieng mountain range.
It offers visitors a backdrop of Java’s northern coastline through the day, while tourists can focus on the lights of the surrounding towns at night.
The idea seems to have clicked, and the photo deck went viral after authorities paved the road with asphalt, providing easier access to the Dieng Plateau.
It garnered more attention after tourists began posting photos and videos on social media on the new road at the ridge of the hill, which offers views of the mountain range along with terraced cabbage and potato fields.
The tower can host up to 10 people at a time, but is now closed for renovation, while another one in the shape of a ship has been set up next to it.
With the spot attracting more visitors, other locals began building more selfie decks along the road and makeshift wooden booths to sell drinks and snacks from.
However, some locals soon complained that the structures were blocking the view of the mountainous landscape.
“Honestly, we are concerned that the booths are blocking the view, but there’s not much we can do to stop it at the moment. It has been a dream, however, for the locals to have our region be accessible and have many visitors. It provides more income for locals,” Wirawan said.
He added that the group was considering coordinating with local authorities to assign specific spots for the booths to avoid blocking the view. Still, he said that they “might not do anything much for those built on the privately-owned fields.”
It is the same situation on the other side of the mountain, along the winding road from the provincial capital of Semarang to the plateau, where patches of land on the fringe of tea plantations at the foot of Mount Sindoro have been cleared to construct resting areas with selfie platforms.
In Dieng Plateau, local environmentalists and nature-based tourism activists have seen their scenic natural surroundings disrupted by selfie platforms, including some in two of the most popular destinations in Dieng, the Sikidang Crater and the Batu Ratapan Angin viewing point.
Aprilianto, the owner of a coffee shop on the rim of the plateau, told Arab News that there are too many selfie decks in Dieng.
“We have had too many visual pollutants in Dieng. The natural view here is already beautiful as it is and it has its own way to show its charm to visitors, but we have been meddling with it,” he said.
A mountain ranger and tour guide in Dieng, Dwi Yono, said a photo spot for pictures with angel wings as a backdrop was “out of touch” with the natural surroundings.
“It was just too much. We don’t need these photo spots when we already have abundant natural scenic views,” he said.
However, the crater’s management was quick to respond to local concerns and persuade photo spot operators to dismantle the backdrops after what they described as “long and persuasive dialogue” earlier this year.
“It is clear now, there are no more selfie decks around the crater. Apart from being illegally constructed inside a tourism destination managed by the local authorities, we have had complaints from visitors that the decks were disrupting the crater’s landscape,” Sri Utami, head of the Dieng Banjarnegara Tourism office, told Arab News.
Dwi Yono said the photo spots provide local farmers additional income during weekends.
“However, it would be better if authorities encouraged local businesses to develop more experience-based tourism activities for visitors to explore the plateau, instead of constructing modern facilities that are out of touch with the region,” Yono said.

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry pledged on Sunday to probe “allegations” of at least 12 civilians being killed in an airstrike targeting Taliban fighters in the northern Kunduz province a day earlier.
The pledge followed inconsistencies about the number of casualties, with the insurgent group saying that none of its men had died in the attack.
“The Taliban were the target, and 30 of them were killed. Initial reports indicate no harm was inflicted upon civilians, but we are probing reports by locals about civilian casualties. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces take allegations of civilian harm seriously, and these claims will be investigated,” Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the defense ministry in Kabul, told Arab News.
He added that the ministry would “share any details” about civilian casualties “once the probe is over.”
If confirmed, Saturday’s airstrike in the Khan Abad district, which lies nearly 350 km from Kabul and is mostly controlled by the Taliban, will be the latest in a series of air raids killing civilians in several parts of the country.
It follows a week after crucial intra-Afghan talks between the government and Taliban officials began in Doha, Qatar on Saturday, to end the protracted war and plan a roadmap for peace in Afghanistan.
There were conflicting accounts from civilians and lawmakers in the area about the incident, with two provincial council members, Ghulam Rabbani Rabbani and Sayed Yusuf, saying that at least 12 civilians had died in Saturday’s air raid.
“Since the area is under Taliban’s control, we have not been able to find out exactly how the civilians were killed,” Rabbani told Arab News.
Meanwhile, Nilofar Jalali, a legislator from Kunduz, offered another version of the attack, which she said “hit a residential area before sunrise when people were still in their bed.”
“Children and women are among the dead, and 18 civilians have also been wounded. I informed the defense minister about it; he said he will check and get back to me, but has not,” she told Arab News. However, Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, denied the reports in a statement on Sunday, saying that “no fighter of the group was killed,” before placing the number of civilian deaths at 23.
Kunduz and other parts of the country have witnessed an escalation in attacks by both the government and the Taliban in recent weeks, despite their negotiators participating in the Qatar talks which are part of a US-facilitated process following 19 years of conflict in the country — Washington’s longest war in history.
The Qatar discussions are based on a historic accord signed between Washington and the Taliban in February this year which, among other things, paves the way for the complete withdrawal of US-led troops from the country by next spring, in return for a pledge from the Taliban not to allow use Afghanistan to harm any country’s, including US, interests.
Kabul’s negotiators in Qatar are pushing the Taliban to declare a cease-fire, while the Taliban say it can be included in the agenda and that both sides must first ascertain “the real cause” of the war.
Some analysts believe that while delegates of the parties are struggling to agree over the mechanism and agenda of the talks in Qatar, their fighters in Afghanistan are “focusing on military tactics to capture grounds” so that they can use it as a “bargaining chip” at the negotiation table.
“Both sides think that if they have more territory then they can argue their case from a position of strength during the talks and use it as leverage,” Shafiq Haqpal, an analyst and a former university teacher, told Arab News.
“The sides have not yet agreed on the mechanism of the talks despite the Qatar talks, which began on the 12th of September. So, this is an indication that things are not going the right way politically, and both sides are trying their luck on the battlefield here.”

