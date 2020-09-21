You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Total Meditation by Deepak Chopra

date 2020-09-21

What We Are Reading Today: Total Meditation by Deepak Chopra

For the past 30 years, Deepak Chopra has been at the forefront of the meditation revolution in the west. total meditation offers a complete exploration and reinterpretation of the physical, mental, emotional, relational, and spiritual benefits that this practice can bring, according to review published on goodreads.com.

Chopra guides readers on how to wake up to new levels of awareness that will ultimately cultivate a clear vision, heal suffering in your mind and body, and help recover who you really are.

Readers will undergo a transformative process, which will result in an awakening of the body, mind, and spirit that will allow you to live in a state of open, free, creative, and blissful awareness 24 hours a day.

With this book, Chopra elevates the practice of meditation to a life-changing quest for higher consciousness and a more fulfilling existence.

He also incorporates new research on meditation and its benefits, provides practical awareness exercises, and concludes with a 52-week program of meditations to help revolutionize every aspect of your life.

