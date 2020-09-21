DUBAI: Yemen’s National Emergency Committee have blamed the Houthis for the resurgence of the disease, polio, in militia-controlled areas of Sa’ada and Hajjah, saying they prevented vaccination teams from operating there, state news agency Saba News reported.
Yemen was previously declared polio-free in 2006.
The committee urged the United Nations and its agencies to put pressure on Houthis in order to enable vaccination and immunization teams to do their jobs.
It also ordered the Ministry of Public Health and Population to intensify vaccination campaigns and confirm the number of the registered polio cases.
Yemen blames Houthis for polio resurgence
