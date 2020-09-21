You are here

Bahrain tells people to avoid gatherings to help reduce COVID-19 infections

This picture taken on June 25, 2019 shows a general view of the Four Seasons Hotel (R) in the Bahraini capital Manama, where the "Peace to Prosperity" workshop is taking place. (File/AFP)
  • Al-Manea said the Kingdom had taken all precautionary measures to curb the coronavirus spread since the beginning of the pandemic
DUBAI: People in Bahrain have been told to avoid gatherings for the next two weeks to help reduce the number of infected coronavirus cases, state news agency BNA reported citing Health Ministry Undersecretary Waleed Khalifa Al-Manea.
Al-Manea said the Kingdom had taken all precautionary measures to curb the coronavirus spread since the beginning of the pandemic.
He further explained the danger of gatherings that happen without abiding by preventive measures as they lead to a spike in infections, and then a depletion of resources and efforts made in previous stages.

Yemen blames Houthis for polio resurgence

DUBAI: Yemen’s National Emergency Committee have blamed the Houthis for the resurgence of the disease, polio, in militia-controlled areas of Sa’ada and Hajjah, saying they prevented vaccination teams from operating there, state news agency Saba News reported.
Yemen was previously declared polio-free in 2006.
The committee urged the United Nations and its agencies to put pressure on Houthis in order to enable vaccination and immunization teams to do their jobs.
It also ordered the Ministry of Public Health and Population to intensify vaccination campaigns and confirm the number of the registered polio cases.

