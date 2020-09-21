Bahrain tells people to avoid gatherings to help reduce COVID-19 infections

DUBAI: People in Bahrain have been told to avoid gatherings for the next two weeks to help reduce the number of infected coronavirus cases, state news agency BNA reported citing Health Ministry Undersecretary Waleed Khalifa Al-Manea.

Al-Manea said the Kingdom had taken all precautionary measures to curb the coronavirus spread since the beginning of the pandemic.

He further explained the danger of gatherings that happen without abiding by preventive measures as they lead to a spike in infections, and then a depletion of resources and efforts made in previous stages.