Greek PM to visit storm-stricken areas as reconstruction begins

This picture taken on September 19, 2020, shows damages on a street and a house in Karditsa, central Greece, after the floods caused by the Mediterranean hurricane (Medicane) Ianos. Two people died and one was missing on September 19 after central Greece was lashed by a rare hurricane-like storm known as a “medicane.” Hundreds of people had to be rescued from flooded buildings as heavy rain and high wind wrecked homes, shops and warehouses in regions north of the capital Athens. (AFP)
ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit areas hit by a rare hurricane-like storm that left at least three dead, officials said Monday as reconstruction efforts began.
“The prime minister will visit Karditsa on Tuesday,” the government’s deputy spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told state TV ERT, referring to the central Greek city that saw thousands of homes submerged by flooding.
Mediterranean cyclone Ianos, known as a “medicane,” has so far left three dead and one person missing.
Hundreds of people had to be rescued from flooded buildings as heavy rain and high winds wrecked homes, shops and warehouses in regions north of the capital Athens.
“Five thousand homes are flooded and a third of the city has no electricity,” Karditsa mayor Vassilis Tsiakos told ERT.
It will take at least five days to get the city back to its feet, Tsiakos said.
Ianos forced flights and ferries to be canceled on Friday as it barrelled across Greece’s Ionian Sea islands.
The city of Karditsa, about 300 kilometers (190 miles) north of Athens, was badly hit overnight Friday, with mudslides, falling trees and power cuts.
The local agriculture economy was also badly hit, local officials said.
Mitsotakis expressed his condolences over the deaths and promised that all affected regions would receive support from the state.
Medicanes are a rare phenomenon only categorized by experts over the past four decades, according to Kostas Lagouvardos, director of research at the Athens Observatory.
“Mediterranean cyclones or hurricanes have tropical characteristics like those in the Atlantic, but they often have a smaller volume and are less intense,” he told AFP over the weekend.
Lagouvardos says six medicanes have hit Greece since 1982, four of them since 2016.
Ianos was among the strongest medicanes recorded since the start of observations in 1969, he wrote in an article Sunday.
The last storm on this scale hit Greece two years ago, killing two people on the island of Evia.

Police in Belarus detained 442 people at protests on Sunday

Updated 22 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

Police in Belarus detained 442 people at protests on Sunday

  • Veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko is facing the biggest challenge of his 26 years in power
Updated 22 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Police in Belarus detained 442 people at anti-government protests on Sunday, including 266 people in the capital Minsk, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
Veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko is facing the biggest challenge of his 26 years in power after a presidential election tainted by vote-rigging allegations last month sparked mass protests that have run for six weeks.

