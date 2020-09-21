You are here

  • Home
  • EU sanctions three firms for breaking Libya arms embargo

EU sanctions three firms for breaking Libya arms embargo

A picture taken on May 28 in Brussels shows the European Union flags fluttering in the aire outside the European Commission building in Brussels. (File/AFP)
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

EU sanctions three firms for breaking Libya arms embargo

  • Two individuals were also hit with the sanctions for supplying material to Libya
  • The EU has a naval mission operating in waters off Libya which is tasked with policing the embargo and collecting intelligence on violators
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on three companies — one Turkish, one Kazakh and one Jordanian — for breaching the UN arms embargo on Libya, diplomatic sources told AFP.
Foreign ministers from the bloc signed off on the measures, which freeze any EU assets held by the companies as well as cutting them off from EU finance markets and barring them from doing business with anyone in the bloc, at a regular meeting in Brussels.
Two individuals were also hit with the sanctions for supplying material to Libya, where the UN-recognized government in Tripoli has been under attack from strongman Khalifa Haftar, who runs a rival administration in the east.
The EU has a naval mission operating in waters off Libya which is tasked with policing the embargo and collecting intelligence on violators, but Monday’s measures are the bloc’s first independent sanctions related to the conflict.
Libya has endured almost a decade of violent chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed veteran dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
But there have been signs of progress, with representatives from the two sides meeting for peace talks in Morocco after last month announcing a surprise cease-fire and pledging national elections.
“After many months I see a reason for cautious optimism. There is a positive momentum, there is a cease-fire and we need to use it,” EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said as he arrived for the foreign ministers’ talks.
But the targeting of a Turkish company risks inflaming already tense relations between Ankara and the EU following a recent flare-up in the eastern Mediterranean over oil and gas reserves.

Greece: 243 positive COVID-19 cases among migrants in Lesbos

Updated 11 min 37 sec ago
AP

Greece: 243 positive COVID-19 cases among migrants in Lesbos

  • More than 12,000 asylum-seekers were left homeless nearly two weeks ago after fires on two successive nights destroyed the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp
  • The migrants spent several nights sleeping rough by the side of a road in makeshift shelters
Updated 11 min 37 sec ago
AP

ATHENS, Greece: Greece’s government spokesman says more than 200 people have tested positive for the coronavirus among thousands of asylum-seekers admitted to a new camp on the island of Lesbos after the old one burned down.
Speaking during a regular briefing Monday, Stelios Petsas said 7,064 people who entered the new camp at Kara Tepe had been tested, and 243 of them were found positive.
The average age of those confirmed positive was 24, and most were asymptomatic, Petsas said. A further 160 people, mainly police and administrative staff who had come into contact with the migrants, were tested and all were negative for the virus.
Petsas said the positive cases from Lesbos would be added to Greece’s official coronavirus figures Monday. Health authorities release daily statistics of the virus’s spread every evening.
More than 12,000 asylum-seekers were left homeless nearly two weeks ago after fires on two successive nights destroyed the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp. Greek authorities have said the fires were deliberately set by a small group of Afghans angered by lockdown and isolation orders imposed after 35 people in the camp tested positive for COVID-19.
The migrants spent several nights sleeping rough by the side of a road in makeshift shelters, and held at least two protests, attended by thousands, to demand to be allowed to leave the island.
Authorities have constructed a new facility consisting of family tents erected on an old shooting range in a coastal area of the island. They launched a campaign over the weekend to persuade those who had been sleeping rough to go to the new camp, and thousands have complied.
But others are still sleeping rough in fields and in an olive grove outside the remnants of Moria. Authorities were expected to attempt to have them move into the new camp over the coming days.
Nationwide, Greece has been experiencing a resurgence of the virus, with the number of new daily cases often topping 300, and both deaths and the number of those in intensive care units rising.
Greece has had just over 15,000 confirmed positive cases and 338 deaths in this country of nearly 11 million people.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Greece close to resuming maritime talks with Turkey
Middle-East
Turkey may resume talks with Greece, warns against EU sanctions

Latest updates

EU sanctions three firms for breaking Libya arms embargo
Greece: 243 positive COVID-19 cases among migrants in Lesbos
Team UAE rider Pogacar claims maiden Tour de France title
Iran: nuclear deal with world powers worth preserving
Bailout will keep Air France-KLM afloat for less than year: CEO

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.