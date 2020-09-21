Saudi Arabia says it supports Afghan reconciliation process

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it expresses its support for the Afghan reconciliation process, state news agency SPA reported.

The Saudi government has been following the recent reconciliation talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement, the statement said.

The Kingdom said it supports everything that would achieve security, stability and reduce violence in Afghanistan.

“The Kingdom was and remains with Afghanistan and the Afghan people to achieve all their hopes and aspirations,” the statement added.

Afghan government representatives and Taliban insurgents gathered on Sept. 12 in Qatar for historic peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians.

However, a week into the talks, both sides remain far apart on even the most basic issues.

Despite the difficulties, the talks are the best hope for peace in years and come as a result of a February pact between the Taliban and the United States, allowing US forces to withdraw in exchange for Taliban promises on terrorism.

(With Reuters)