Saudi Arabia says it supports Afghan reconciliation process

Delegates attend talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar Sept. 12, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

  • Saudi government has been following the recent reconciliation talks
  • Afghan peace talks began last week in Doha
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it expresses its support for the Afghan reconciliation process, state news agency SPA reported.
The Saudi government has been following the recent reconciliation talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement, the statement said.
The Kingdom said it supports everything that would achieve security, stability and reduce violence in Afghanistan.
“The Kingdom was and remains with Afghanistan and the Afghan people to achieve all their hopes and aspirations,” the statement added.
Afghan government representatives and Taliban insurgents gathered on Sept. 12 in Qatar for historic peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians.
However, a week into the talks, both sides remain far apart on even the most basic issues.
Despite the difficulties, the talks are the best hope for peace in years and come as a result of a February pact between the Taliban and the United States, allowing US forces to withdraw in exchange for Taliban promises on terrorism.
(With Reuters)

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Afghan Peace Talks Qatar Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia to launch app for Umrah pilgrims

Updated 21 September 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to launch app for Umrah pilgrims

Updated 21 September 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is launching an online application that allows citizens, residents, and visitors to apply for Umrah pilgrimage.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the move is part of digitalization efforts undertaken by the Kingdom. 
The ministry also released details on how it plans to gradually allow pilgrims to apply and reserve a specific time and date for Umrah in a bid to avoid overcrowding. 
The national project aims to save time and reduce costs and burdens on government agencies.
The online process will provide information to complete government procedures, in addition to raising security levels and preserving government documents.
The step comes within measures taken by the ministry to keep pace with the digital transformation under the Kingdom's Vision 2030 reform program.
It said a total of 54 government agencies are set to benefit from the system.

Topics: Saudi Arabia hajj Umrah

