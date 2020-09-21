You are here

  • Home
  • Eight monks catch virus at remote Greek Orthodox site

Eight monks catch virus at remote Greek Orthodox site

A monk looks toward Dionysiou monastery from a ferry boat before arriving on to Mount Athos in Greece. (Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6bjvg

Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

Eight monks catch virus at remote Greek Orthodox site

  • Mount Athos, a 1,000-year-old site and one of the Orthodox Church’s most venerated places, has 20 monasteries and almost 1,700 monks
  • The community, known for its austere rules, is almost completely isolated in a mountainous nature reserve in the Macedonia region
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

ATHENS: Eight monks have tested positive for coronavirus and their monastery in a remote Orthodox Christian community in northern Greece has been quarantined, a Church official said on Monday.
One of the monks was taken to hospital in Thessaloniki in a serious condition, said the official who declined to be named.
It is not the first outbreak at the Mount Athos site — four monks tested positive in March after traveling to Britain but recovered quickly.
Mount Athos, a 1,000-year-old site and one of the Orthodox Church’s most venerated places, has 20 monasteries and almost 1,700 monks.
The community, known for its austere rules, is almost completely isolated in a mountainous nature reserve in the Macedonia region.
The country’s lockdown from March to May hit the Church hard, wrecking its Easter celebrations.
Church leaders disputed some of the science behind the confinement rules — agreeing to halt masses but refusing to ban communion.
Greece has so far registered 338 deaths and more than 15,000 infections from the virus.

Topics: Greece Mount Athos Coronavirus

Related

World
Greece: 243 positive COVID-19 cases among migrants in Lesbos
World
Greek PM to visit storm-stricken areas as reconstruction begins

US Oxford vaccine trials still on hold over spinal-cord fears

Updated 21 September 2020
Arab News

US Oxford vaccine trials still on hold over spinal-cord fears

  • Two British women in America suffered adverse effects
  • Further setbacks could doom major frontrunner in global race for COVID-19 vaccine
Updated 21 September 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Human trials of the Oxford and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine have yet to resume in the US over concerns that the jab may cause a neurological condition that affects the spinal cord.

The US trials have been paused on two separate occasions after two British women receiving the experimental vaccine developed a condition causing inflammation of their spinal cords that can, in serious cases, cause paralysis.

The trials resumed quickly after the first pause when it was discovered that one of the British women had multiple sclerosis, a condition that can cause the same neurological reaction in the spine. But the second pause, first reported two weeks ago, is still ongoing in the US.

The second woman was hospitalized and has recovered, but due to stringent regulations in the US the trials have yet to resume. Trials of the same vaccine have since restarted in the UK, Brazil, India and South Africa.

AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish pharmaceuticals giant, said it conducted safety reviews into the vaccine following the two women’s illnesses, and “after independent review, these illnesses were either considered unlikely to be associated with the vaccine or there was insufficient evidence to say for certain that the illnesses were or were not related to the vaccine.”

On Saturday it released further data on its trial protocol to allay safety concerns, but US regulators and experts remain concerned with the inoculation’s safety.

The US Food and Drug Administration, the country’s main drugs regulator, has not commented but has reportedly requested further data on the two adverse reactions.

Mark Slifka, a vaccine expert at Oregon Health and Science University, said: “If there are two cases, then this starts to look like a dangerous pattern. If a third case of neurological disease pops up in the vaccine group, then this vaccine may be done.”

Should the Oxford vaccine be aborted, it would be a major setback for a research project seen as one of the frontrunners in the global vaccine race.

The US and UK have both invested major sums of money into accelerating the vaccine’s development.

In May, the US government provided AstraZeneca with over $1 billion to speed up its American trials, and the UK has invested over £80 million ($103 million) directly into Oxford University’s side of the vaccine research.

Topics: Oxford vaccine AstraZeneca COVID-19

Related

World
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial set to recommence
World
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine developer cautious on 2020 roll-out

Latest updates

Eight monks catch virus at remote Greek Orthodox site
Saudi Arabia to launch app for Umrah pilgrims
Saudi Arabia says it supports Afghan reconciliation process
US announces new sanctions on Iran defense ministry and others
US Oxford vaccine trials still on hold over spinal-cord fears

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.