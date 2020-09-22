You are here

Saudi Arabia's KSRelief signs $46m deal with UNICEF for Yemen programs

The agreement was signed via video call by KSRelief General Supervisor Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, and UNICEF’s Representative in the Gulf region Eltayeb Adam. (SPA)
  • The 7 programs will support education and health care
  • The agreement will ‘support Yemeni children’s access to quality education’
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Monday signed a joint agreement with the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to implement seven projects worth $46 million.
The agreement aims to support access for Yemeni children affected by the coronavirus pandemic to educational opportunities through remote learning.
It also hopes to develop plans that allow children to safely return to school and train teachers to deal with the challenges from COVID-19.
The agreement was signed via video call by KSRelief General Supervisor Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, and UNICEF’s Representative in the Gulf region Eltayeb Adam.
The agreement will “support Yemeni children’s access to quality education opportunities by equipping schools, providing educational supplies to students and building the capacities of staff,” Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The agreement also includes enabling children and their families to access psychosocial support and mental health services.”
The projects will be carried out in cooperation with the Yemen’s education ministry and provincial authorities in 20 Yemeni regions.
KSRelief said it would also provide emergency COVID-19 equipment in several regions, such as Aden, Lahj, Abyan, Taiz and Socotra, including ventilators, monitoring devices and defibrillators to treat patients in intensive care units.
The charity will also set up 60 respiratory screening points in hospitals and health centers, provide personal protective equipment for medical staff and train health professionals to tackle outbreaks.

On top of that, the money will also be used for regular health care, building a warehouse to store supplies, and helping fund a number of hospitals and health centers.
One of the projects will focus on reducing injuries and deaths caused by malnutrition in children and pregnant women in eight governorates that have high levels of acute malnutrition.
Al-Rabeeah said the agreement would benefit almost 17 million Yemenis. 
Adam thanked the Kingdom for its support for UNICEF’s programs in Yemen.
Last week KSRelief signed deals to provide more than $200 million of assistance to Yemen through the World Food Programme (WFP), the World Health Organization, and the UN Higher Commissioner for Refugees.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah Yemen Coronavirus COVID-19 United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Education Health Eltayeb Adam

Saudi health authorities ready to join trials of COVID-19 vaccines

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health is working with a different Chinese company to evaluate whether the vaccine it is developing is effective. (REUTERS)
Updated 22 September 2020
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi health authorities ready to join trials of COVID-19 vaccines

  • Ministry of Health and King Abdullah International Medical Research Center have been working with two Chinese drug companies
Updated 22 September 2020
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) in Saudi Arabia is preparing to take part in advanced trials of one or two COVID-19 vaccines.

About 40 potential vaccines are being tested on humans, nine of which are at the advanced stage of clinical trials to evaluate their safety and effectiveness in protecting people against a virus that has infected more than 31 million people around the world.

The center confirmed its readiness to cooperate with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) and participate in tests of one or two of the nine vaccines that are in the third phase of clinical trials, during which large-scale testing on humans takes place.

Dr. Naif Al-Harbi, the head of KAIMRC’s drug-development unit, told Al-Ekhbariya TV news channel that it is unprecedented to have nine vaccines in stage three of clinical trials so soon, less than a year, after the emergence of a new virus.

“Approval or disapproval of any drug normally follows the third stage of its clinical trials, which is the last stage,” he added. “Since the pandemic, KAIMRC has been in continuous contact with a number of drug companies in four countries (that are developing vaccines).”

KAIMRC has been working with one Chinese pharmaceutical company in particular to help evaluate and accelerate the development of its vaccine, he said.

“Over the past two months, we have been in contact with Sinovac to scientifically evaluate its product, in term of the tests on animals and a study of the results of stages one and two on humans,” Al-Harbi said.

He added that the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health is working with a different Chinese company to evaluate whether the vaccine it is developing is effective. A number of factors are taken into consideration when reaching a conclusion.

“We examine the drugs and make sure they have caused no side effects when tested on humans, or that they just caused insignificant side effects,” said Al-Harbi. “We also look into the manufacturing company’s profile to ensure it follows the standards of the good manufacturing practices, and that the company’s products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards.”

He added that SFDA is also doing a great job in ensuring that vaccines are safe, to avoid any risks to the health of people in the Kingdom.

In a message posted on Twitter, KAIMRC said that some countries, such as Russia, China and the UAE, have given doctors the green light to use some vaccines on patients before that have been approved, but only in emergency cases and when the results of early clinical studies indicate that the vaccine is safe.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia announced 27 additional COVID-19-related deaths. The death toll in the country now stands at 4,512.

Meanwhile, 492 new cases have been confirmed in the Kingdom, bringing the total number of people infected by the virus to 330,246. Of those, 14,235 cases remain active and 1,133 patients are in a critical condition.

The Ministry of Health said Makkah recorded the highest number of new cases, with 58, followed by Jeddah with 53, and Madinah with 38.

A further 1,060 people in the Kingdom have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 311,499. A total of 6,093,601 tests for the virus have been carries out in the country, including 43,652 in the past 24 hours.

Topics: Coroanvirus King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA)

