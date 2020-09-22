You are here

Saudi Arabia reports 30 new coronavirus deaths

File photo shows the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) carry sterilization and disinfection preventive measures from the new Coronavirus. (SPA)
Updated 22 September 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 30 new coronavirus deaths

Updated 22 September 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has recorded 552 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, 30 new virus related deaths.

The Health Ministry said the new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 patients to 330,798, including 13,572 active cases that are undergoing treatment. Of these, there are 1,121 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.

It added that 30 new deaths have been reported; putting the tally of fatalities, at 4,542.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,185 cases have recovered, raising recoveries' toll to 312,684.

It also said that new 48,367 laboratory tests were carried, during the past 24-hours, bringing the total of tests conducted in the kingdom to 6,141,968.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

G20 trade and investment ministers discuss COVID-19 response under Saudi Arabia's presidency

Updated 22 September 2020
Arab News

G20 trade and investment ministers discuss COVID-19 response under Saudi Arabia's presidency

Updated 22 September 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The trade and investment ministers of the G20 nations met virtually on Tuesday under the presidency of Saudi Arabia to strengthen trade and investment cooperation.
The ministers agreed to continue cooperation to support the recovery of international trade and investment amid the coronavirus pandemic.
They also agreed to support the necessary reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to which the Riyadh Initiative on the Future of the WTO provides political support.
Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's minister of investment, said the collective G20 response to COVID-19 had started to deliver early signs of a “resilient, and stable economic recovery.”
“As policymakers, it is our duty to prioritize the most vulnerable in our societies, including micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and Saudi Arabia stands ready to endorse the G20 policy guidelines for MSMEs,” Falih said.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi told the meeting that measures adopted by the G20 in May were “critical for sustaining the flow of essential goods and services across borders and limiting the human toll of the pandemic.”

Topics: G20 Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih

