Saudi Arabia reports 30 new coronavirus deaths

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has recorded 552 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, 30 new virus related deaths.

The Health Ministry said the new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 patients to 330,798, including 13,572 active cases that are undergoing treatment. Of these, there are 1,121 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.

It added that 30 new deaths have been reported; putting the tally of fatalities, at 4,542.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,185 cases have recovered, raising recoveries' toll to 312,684.

It also said that new 48,367 laboratory tests were carried, during the past 24-hours, bringing the total of tests conducted in the kingdom to 6,141,968.