You are here

  • Home
  • East Mediterranean states formally establish Egypt-based gas forum

East Mediterranean states formally establish Egypt-based gas forum

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, center, with US, Israeli and Egyptian ministers during the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum, Cairo, July 25, 2019. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bs8ae

Updated 22 September 2020
Reuters

East Mediterranean states formally establish Egypt-based gas forum

  • Egypt, Israel, Greece, Cyprus, Italy and Jordan established the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) as an intergovernmental organization in a virtual ceremony hosted by Cairo
  • The group unites regional rivals of Turkey, which has been locked in a bitter dispute with European Union members Greece and Cyprus over gas drilling rights in the region
Updated 22 September 2020
Reuters

CAIRO: Six states signed a charter for an Egypt-based energy forum on Tuesday, giving formal status to a group that seeks to promote natural gas exports from the eastern Mediterranean and that Israel hopes will strengthen ties with Arab neighbors.
Egypt, Israel, Greece, Cyprus, Italy and Jordan established the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) as an intergovernmental organization in a virtual ceremony hosted by Cairo.
The group unites regional rivals of Turkey, which has been locked in a bitter dispute with European Union members Greece and Cyprus over gas drilling rights in the region.
The Palestinian Authority is also part of the forum, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said in a statement.
France has applied to join, with the United States and European Union requesting observer status.
For Israel, the forum “brings regional cooperation with Arab and European countries, the first of its kind in history, with contracts to export (Israeli) gas to Jordan and Egypt worth $30 billion, and that is just the beginning,” added Steinitz.
Egypt began importing Israeli gas at the start of this year, for possible re-export to Europe or Asia.
The 2015 discovery of the giant offshore Zohr field had unlocked interest in Egypt’s energy market and encouraged Cairo to promote itself as a regional hub.
However, regional politics, infrastructure and transport costs, and rivalry between Turkey and eastern Mediterranean neighbors, complicate prospects for exploiting and transporting gas from the region.

Topics: East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) Egypt Turkey

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Egypt signs lucrative gas deals
Special
Middle-East
Turkey’s belligerence roils gas-rich eastern Mediterranean

UAE confirms 852 new COVID-19 cases, as cases almost double in Kuwait

Updated 41 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

UAE confirms 852 new COVID-19 cases, as cases almost double in Kuwait

  • Dubai Economy issued 4 fines, 18 warning to businesses
  • Kuwait records 719 cases and 3 deaths, Oman reports 660 cases and 12 deaths
Updated 41 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE on Tuesday recorded 852 new cases of COVID-19, a jump from the previous day, bringing the total to 86,447.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said 939 cases had recovered in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 76,025 since the pandemic emerged. The death toll stands at 405.
Meanwhile, Dubai Economy said it issued four fines to shops and gave warnings to 18 commercial establishments for not adhering to anti COVID-19 measures.
Inspection teams have been carrying out daily tours to ensure that shopping centers, open markets and commercial businesses are complying with the government’s preventative measures.
Dubai Economy also issued fresh guidelines for businesses to follow in order to further limit the spread of COVID-19.
Elsewhere, Kuwait recorded 719 new COVID-19 cases, almost double that of Monday which stood at 385. The total number of cases now stands at 100,683 and the death toll has reached 588 after three new deaths were registered.
Oman recorded 660 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, bringing the total numbers to 94,711 and 865 respectively.

Topics: UAE Kuwait Oman Coronavirus COVID-19 dubai economy

Related

Middle-East
UAE confirms one COVID-19 death, 679 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 30 new coronavirus deaths

Latest updates

YouGov reveals top brands in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt
UAE confirms 852 new COVID-19 cases, as cases almost double in Kuwait
CNN launches Abu Dhabi academy for journalists
US calls on Houthis to halt attacks on Saudi Arabia
East Manhattan a ghost town during UNGA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.