You are here

  • Home
  • Swiss prosecutors call for Al-Khelaifi, Valcke to face prison in beIN TV rights trial

Swiss prosecutors call for Al-Khelaifi, Valcke to face prison in beIN TV rights trial

In this file photo taken on September 14, 2020 The Swiss Federal Criminal Court is seen on the opening day of a corruption trial of PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and FIFA ex-secretary general Jerome Valcke in Bellinzona, southern Switzerland. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m6572

Updated 22 September 2020
AFP

Swiss prosecutors call for Al-Khelaifi, Valcke to face prison in beIN TV rights trial

  • The prosecution called for a 28-month sentence for Al-Khelaifi, and three years for Valcke as their trial moved into its final days
Updated 22 September 2020
AFP

LAUSANNE: Swiss prosecutors on Tuesday called for Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and former FIFA number two Jerome Valcke to face prison for alleged corruption in the allocation of World Cup TV rights.
The prosecution called for a 28-month sentence for Al-Khelaifi, who is also president of beIN Media, and three years for Valcke as their trial moved into its final days, the Swiss agency Keystone ATS reported.
This is the first time prison sentences have been requested in a European court in trials relating to the multiple scandals in world football, although former officials from the Americas have received jail sentences in the United States.
It will be the first judgment handed down in Switzerland, the seat of most international sports organizations, in the 20 or so proceedings opened in the last five years involving FIFA.
The Swiss Federal Criminal Court of Bellinzona has been trying Valcke on two charges related to his quest for money to maintain what Federal Prosecutor Joel Pahud called a “spendthrift” lifestyle.
Al-Khelaifi is included in the first charge. The public prosecutor’s office said Valcke sought the Qatari’s help in the summer of 2003 to buy a luxury villa in Sardinia, at a time when beIN, a Qatari-owned broadcaster, was negotiating the extension of its media rights in North Africa and the Middle East for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.
The prosecutor said Al-Khelaifi acquired the house for five million euros ($5.85 million), via a company that was transferred almost immediately to the brother of one of his close collaborators, before it was made available to Valcke.
The two men denied a “corrupt agreement” and said the deal was a “private” arrangement, unrelated to the contract concluded by beIN with FIFA in April 2014.
The defendants also argued the deal, which FIFA has never tried to undo, was “golden” and “sublime” since the $480 million dollars beIN paid for the two World Cups was 60% more than for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, when it faced no competition.
The prosecution said Valcke committed to “do what was in his power” to ensure beIN would win the contract and should have declared the Villa Bianca deal to his employers. They said he had been pressured by Al-Khaleifa to illegally damage FIFA’s interests.
Pahud also accused Al Khelaifi of “contempt for justice” because he did not cooperate with the investigation and denied buying the villa despite evidence of the purchase.
The defense argued that the trial was “muddied” by the revelation of informal meetings between former Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber and current FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
Lauber resigned from his post in July and both men are under investigation for suspected collusion.
Al-Khelaifi’s lawyers have told AFP that the charges against their client are “clearly artificial.”
The Swiss prosecutors had to drop a charge of corruption because of an out-of-court settlement in January between Al Khelaifi and FIFA, which then withdrew its complaint against him.
Valcke also stands accused of exploiting his position at FIFA to influence the awarding of media rights for Italy and Greece for World Cups and other tournaments between 2018 and 2030 “to favor media partners that he preferred” in exchange for payments from Greek businessman Dinos Deris, who has also been charged.
Pahud said he accepts that the 59-year-old Frenchman has paid a heavy price over the past five years.
Valcke, a former journalist who lives in Barcelona, “has suffered professionally in recent years. He has not found a job after FIFA,” Pahud said.
Valcke told the court that he had been unable to open a bank account in Europe since 2017, had to sell his yacht and jewelry and had his Porsche Cayenne stolen.
He said that attempts to make a new start had been “polluted” by interventions from FIFA.
The defense will present their final arguments on Wednesday and Thursday.

Topics: FIFA CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi Jerome Valcke beIN

Related

Media
BeIN Sports chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi goes on trial over TV rights corruption

YouGov reveals top brands in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt

Updated 11 min 57 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

YouGov reveals top brands in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt

  • The report finds that Emirates, Almarai and Carrefour are the brands with the most loyal customers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, respectively
  • In Saudi Arabia, Emirates has emerged as the biggest mover within the top 10 brands, at seventh place, up from 15th last year
Updated 11 min 57 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: YouGov BrandIndex, which measures the public’s perception of brands on a daily basis across a range of metrics, has released its 2020 Customer Loyalty rankings.

The report finds that Emirates, Almarai and Carrefour are the brands with the most loyal customers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, respectively. 

In the UAE’s top 10, the biggest movers were Lurpak — at 10th, up from 15th last year — and Dettol, which rose from 10th to sixth this year.

Despite the flight restrictions in place, loyalty toward leading carrier brands has remained strong in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. After Emirates at first position, Etihad appeared in the UAE rankings at fifth.

In Saudi Arabia, Emirates has emerged as the biggest mover within the top 10 brands, at seventh place, up from 15th last year. Saudia’s strong loyalty among Saudi customers landed it second place in the 2020 rankings.

Popular handset brand iPhone makes an appearance in the rankings of all three countries. In the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, customer loyalty toward the brand remains strong, not showing change in reconsideration rates despite its status as a luxury item amid a tough economic climate.

YouGov BrandIndex has also released the 10 “most improved” brands of the past year — those that have registered the largest rise in their loyalty score.

Majid Al-Futtaim is the “most improved” brand of the past year in the UAE, with a rise of 9.6 points.

It also makes an appearance in the improvers’ lists of Egypt and Saudi Arabia, as the third and sixth most improved brand, respectively. 

In Saudi Arabia, Al-Raya is the “most improved” brand of the past year, with a rise of 7.7 points. In Egypt, Jumia.com reigns as the most improved brand, up 12.5 points.

Consumer brands dominate the list of improvers this year, highlighting the role of familiar fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) power brands in maintaining comfort through periods of prolonged lockdown and social distancing.

Mirinda, Fanta and Cheetos make an appearance in the UAE list. Egypt sees the presence of Tiger (up 6.6 points), KFC (up 5.7), Mountain Dew (up 5.7), Maggi (up 5.6), Heinz (up 5.5) and Juhayna (up 5.2) within the top 10 improvers.

Topics: YouGov BrandIndex Almarai Emirates Carrefour

Related

Corporate News
‘Operation Almarai’ — four decades of success and growth
Media
The most visible brands of 2020 are…

Latest updates

YouGov reveals top brands in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt
UAE confirms 852 new COVID-19 cases, as cases almost double in Kuwait
CNN launches Abu Dhabi academy for journalists
US calls on Houthis to halt attacks on Saudi Arabia
East Manhattan a ghost town during UNGA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.