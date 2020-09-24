UAE resumes issuing visas to foreign visitors

Foreign ministers discuss Palestine-Israel peace process in joint conference

DUBAI: Foreign ministers from Egypt, France, and Jordan held a press conference on Thursday, discussing the peace process on the decades-long Palestine-Israel conflict.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also joined the three via a video conference.

The ministers affirmed the importance of reaching a comprehensive deal to solve the conflict, with Jordan's Ayman Safadi saying the country supports a two-state solution.

(Developing)