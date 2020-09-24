You are here

UAE resumes issuing visas to foreign visitors

Dubai, the region's tourism and business hub and one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, had already lifted its own visa ban in July. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Reuters

  • Dubai had already lifted its own visa ban in July
DUBAI: The UAE has started issuing entry permits to the country again, starting Sep. 24 but work permits are still on hold, state news agency WAM reported.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship said the decision followed the preventive measures implemented by the travel industry to curb the coronavirus spread.
Dubai, the region's tourism and business hub and one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, had already lifted its own visa ban in July.
All six Gulf Arab countries have lifted internal curfews and lockdowns, but restrictions on gatherings and foreign travel remain in the region, where the total number of COVID cases stands at over 800,000, with more than 6,800 deaths.
Neighboring Oman said on Thursday it would resume scheduled international flights on Oct. 1 with strict measures to protect the country and aviation staff from the virus.

Topics: Coronavirus UAE

Foreign ministers discuss Palestine-Israel peace process in joint conference

Updated 24 September 2020
Arab News

Foreign ministers discuss Palestine-Israel peace process in joint conference

Updated 24 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Foreign ministers from Egypt, France, and Jordan held a press conference on Thursday, discussing the peace process on the decades-long Palestine-Israel conflict.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also joined the three via a video conference.

The ministers affirmed the importance of reaching a comprehensive deal to solve the conflict, with Jordan's Ayman Safadi saying the country supports a two-state solution.

(Developing)

Topics: Egypt Jordan Germany France

