UK government clarifies defense secretary's 'illegal wars' comment

The British government has clarified comments made by Defense Secretary Ben Wallace who claimed that the UK had previously fought “illegal wars” under the Labour administration of 1997 to 2010. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

UK government clarifies defense secretary’s ‘illegal wars’ comment

  • His comment, assumed to be a reference to the invasion of Iraq in 2003, drew criticism from UK military officials and fellow Conservative party MPs
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The British government has clarified comments made by Defense Secretary Ben Wallace who claimed that the UK had previously fought “illegal wars” under the Labour administration of 1997 to 2010.

Speaking on Wednesday during a House of Commons debate on new laws which would limit prosecutions against British troops for actions taken while serving abroad, Wallace addressed Labour politicians and said: “Much of the mess we are having to come and clean up today is because of your illegal wars, your events in the past.”

His comment, assumed to be a reference to the invasion of Iraq in 2003, drew criticism from UK military officials and fellow Conservative party MPs.

A Downing Street statement from a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wallace was expressing his own “personal view” on the Iraq operation.

“Neither the government nor the Chilcot inquiry (British public inquiry into the nation’s role in the Iraq War) has expressed a view as to whether the UK’s participation in the war was legal,” the spokesperson added.

The Chilcot inquiry, published in 2016, found Britain had decided to take military action in Iraq before expiring all other peaceful options and that its operation had “undermined” the UN Security Council in the run-up to the invasion.

The war claimed the lives of more than 150,000 Iraqis and more than 1 million people were displaced.

The Labour government of Tony Blair has been continually criticized for its decision to send British troops to Iraq, as well as to Afghanistan in 2001.

In 2004, the UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan called the US-led invasion of Iraq “illegal” for its contravention of the UN Charter.

It is the second time in a month that Wallace has been criticized, after he was forced to apologize for shaking a man’s hand on his way to a Cabinet meeting in breach of the UK’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) social distancing measures.

Topics: UK Ben Wallace Iraq

Updated 47 min 51 sec ago

Updated 47 min 51 sec ago
AP

EU warns of slim window to avoid repeat of prior virus peak

  • EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said the most recent risk assessment showed that some countries are reporting more cases now than they did during the earlier pandemic’s peak
  • More than 3 million cases have been reported in Europe since the beginning of the year, including 187,509 deaths
Updated 47 min 51 sec ago
AP

BRUSSELS: European Union officials urged member nations Thursday to move quickly to slow the latest wave of COVID-19 infections to avoid a repeat of the broad lockdowns that paralyzed the continent’s economy in the spring.
EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said the most recent risk assessment showed that some countries are reporting more cases now than they did during the earlier pandemic’s peak in Europe.
“We are at a decisive moment. All member states must be ready to roll out control measures, immediately and at the right time, at the very first sign of potential new outbreaks,” Kyriakides said. “This might be our last chance to prevent a repeat of last spring.”
More than 3 million cases have been reported in Europe since the beginning of the year, including 187,509 deaths, according to figures from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.
To control the virus’s rebound, several EU nations have imposed localized lockdowns, limited public and private gatherings again, and restricted the operation of bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.
European Center for Disease Prevention and Control director Andrea Ammon, noting the social impact of such moves, noted the need to maintain basic precautions such as physical distancing and frequent hand washing.
“Until there is a safe and effective vaccine available, rapid identification, testing, and quarantine of high-risk contacts are some of the most effective measures to reduce transmission,” Ammon said.
Her agency said in its latest evaluation of the pandemic that the level of immunity in the European population remains low, estimating it is under 15% in most of the EU and the UK
“Most of the people can still be infected,” Ammon said.
The ECDC said EU countries should emphasize curbing the spread of the virus among children and adults under age 50, making sure the public is aware that people in those categories can become seriously ill from COVID-19 as well as expose more vulnerable populations to the virus.
While some EU members have shortened their mandatory quarantine periods, the ECDC continues to recommended 14-day quarantines for people who had contact with infected individuals.
“The pandemic is far from over and we must not drop our guard,” Ammon said.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 European Union

