Iraq’s president warns fight against terrorism far from over

Barham Salih, President of Iraq, speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 23, 2020, at UN headquarters in New York. (AP)
  • The president said he hoped to receive aid to help stop the financing of lawless organizations and extremism
  • He added that low oil prices and the economic consequences of COVID-19 have caused major challenges
LONDON: The fight against terrorism is far from over in Iraq despite the country freeing its cities from Daesh, President Barham Salih said on Wednesday.
Speaking at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Salih said that “transnational extremism continues to exist in the forms of sleeping cells scattered across Iraq including the desert regions,” and that the country cannot let its guard down now.
He added that Iraq should not underestimate the danger represented by terrorism and the possibility that it may reemerge.
The president said he hoped to receive aid from friendly countries to help stop the financing of lawless organizations and extremism.
He added that low oil prices and the economic consequences of COVID-19 have caused major challenges to Iraq but that it continues to fight the pandemic.
Iraq has recently recorded several thousand new coronavirus infections each day, and the total now exceeds 300,000.
More than 8,000 people have died in the country so far and doctors are terrified of being attacked by the relatives of those who have died from the disease.
Salih also spoke about another scourge that has ravaged his country for years — endemic corruption.
He said the problem had “contributed to the destruction of Iraq for many years.”
Iraq is trying to tackle corruption and corrupt individuals and elections due to be held next year are a result of the demands of protesters for change, he said.
The elections must be free and fair, Salih said. He added that he hoped the UN would provide technical assistance to ensure transparency.

Major mobile operator in Yemen leaves Houthi-controlled Sanaa

  • Sabafon, Yemen’s oldest and largest mobile operator, has almost four million subscribers
AL-MUKALLA: A major Yemeni mobile operator is relocating its main offices and operations from Houthi-held Sanaa to Aden, citing harassment and blackmail by the rebels.

Sabafon, Yemen’s oldest and largest mobile operator, has almost four million subscribers. It said it was moving its headquarters and servers to the port city of Aden, which is controlled by the internationally recognized government.

“The company has recently faced many difficulties and obstacles as a result of the Houthi militia seizure of the company’s headquarters in Sanaa,” the company said.

The Iran-backed Houthis had seized control of Sabafon’s headquarters, dismissed its manager, replaced him with an allied military officer and looted the company’s revenues, it added.

The government has long sought to convince Yemeni companies and banks to move their headquarters and main operations from Houthi-controlled territories, including Sanaa, to liberated areas in order to deprive the rebels of revenue. 

Government officials believe the Houthis are using the revenue from banks, telecom firms and Hodeidah seaport to finance their military activities. 

President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi ordered the relocation of the central bank’s headquarters to Aden in 2016 to end the rebels’ plundering of bank reserves.

Sabafon said the president, his government and the Arab coalition had blessed the move and urged the remaining mobile operators to follow suit. 

Abdullah Al-Awadhi, a Sabafon spokesman, said that the company and other telecom firms in Sanaa had been subjected to Houthi extortion and harassment. “The companies in areas controlled by the Houthis would have to either shutter to move (to Aden),” he told Arab News.

When the Houthis heard about the company’s intention to leave Sanaa, they stepped up their attacks on the company’s facilities and harassed the workers. 

“We are paying a price for our move," Al-Awadhi said, adding that the Houthis retaliated by blocking Sanaa-based mobile companies from calling Sabafon subscribers and cutting off internet services. 

On Wednesday Sabafon subscribers complained that they could not receive or make calls to other companies. “We demand the ministry (of telecommunication) pressure the other operators to reconnect with us and to connect us with the international internet provider,” Al-Awadhi said.

Yemeni army commanders and military experts believe that the Houthis’ monopoly on telecom services have given them leverage on the battlefield. 

The Houthis have been accused of tapping the phones of their enemies, even inside government-controlled areas. The Houthis sometimes cut off mobile, landline and internet services before invading new areas, Yemeni officers said.

Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni army spokesman in Taiz, said that the relocation of mobile companies to Aden would remove an important financial source for the Houthis as well as prevent them from spying on government forces. 

“Liberating the telecommunication system from the Houthis would mean securing the most important factors for victory which (are) communications, control and confidentiality of military information,” Al-Baher told Arab News, adding that the Houthis usually identified the location of government officers and military gatherings after monitoring their mobiles and calls.

