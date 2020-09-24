You are here

President urges end to 'blood-letting in Yemen'

President of Yemen Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi speaks at the UNGA on Sept. 24, 2020. (AP)
Updated 24 September 2020
Arab News

  • Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi said that the Houthis have taken state institutions hostage
  • “We are trying to save our country and establish a just and lasting peace. The objective is to stop the blood-letting in Yemen,” he said
LONDON: The Iran-backed Houthi militia must stop blocking much-needed aid and UN access to the Safer tanker, Yemen’s president said on Thursday.
The abandoned tanker has been stranded off Yemen’s Red Sea oil terminal of Ras Issa for more than five years and risks causing massive environmental damage.
Speaking at the 75th UN General Assembly, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi said that the Houthis have taken state institutions hostage, “smothered liberty, blown up schools and places of faith, persecuted citizens and transformed Sanaa into a prison.”
He added: “We are trying to save our country and establish a just and lasting peace. The objective is to stop the blood-letting in Yemen.”
Efforts made by the Arab coalition and the UN to establish peace have fallen “face down” because of the Houthis and “their sponsors the Iranian regime,” the president said.
He condemned the Houthis for targeting civilians and residential infrastructure in both Saudi Arabia and Yemen.
The president urged the international community to exert active and determined pressure on the Houthis so that they respect UN Security Council resolutions.
Hadi also thanked all donor countries and organizations for their aid and support.

DNA tests on 5 bodies washed up on shores of Lebanon

Updated 25 September 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

DNA tests on 5 bodies washed up on shores of Lebanon

  • The bodies of two children from an illegal boat full of people fleeing Lebanon for Cyprus were among those recently swept ashore
Updated 25 September 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: DNA tests were on Thursday being carried out on five bodies washed up on Lebanon’s northern coast.
Examinations were expected to reveal if the dead were among the latest victims of a migrant boat tragedy or some of the nine people still missing following the Aug. 4 Beirut port blast.
The bodies of two children from an illegal boat full of people fleeing Lebanon for Cyprus were among those recently swept ashore.
The vessel, capable of carrying a maximum of 30 passengers, had set out for Cyprus from Al-Burj beach on Sept. 7 with 50 individuals on board, most of them Lebanese from impoverished neighborhoods in Tripoli along with two Syrian families.
After sailing for two hours, the boat’s illegal handler abandoned the passengers taking with him their belongings including food, drinks, and mobile phones. The boat drifted in the Mediterranean for five days and a number of bodies have since been found on the Lebanese coast.
A 20-month-old boy reportedly died in his mother’s arms before his father put his body into the sea. Others vanished after attempting to swim to safety although the UNIFIL Maritime Task Force pulled one young man alive from the water and was able to rescue those who had stayed on board.
On Thursday, a security meeting chaired by Lebanese President Michel Aoun discussed an increase in illegal attempts to help people flee Lebanon by boat.
Aoun called for “combating the networks that organize this type of transport across the sea, which is against the law, and taking appropriate measures in this regard.”

Topics: Lebanon Beirut explosion

