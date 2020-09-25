You are here

KSRelief launches humanitarian projects in Somaliland

Hassan Mohammed Ali, Somaliland's minister of planning and national development, thanked Saudi Arabia for supporting the nations of the Islamic world in general, and Somaliland in particular.
HARGEISA: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has launched projects with a total value of $2.2 million in Somaliland, it announced on Wednesday.

The projects, launched in cooperation with the Norwegian Refugee Council, will reportedly benefit around 100,000 people and cover the fields of women’s and children’s rights, water, environmental sanitation, and education.

Hassan Mohammed Ali, Somaliland’s minister of planning and national development, thanked Saudi Arabia for supporting the nations of the Islamic world in general, and Somaliland in particular.

The assistant director of KSRelief in Africa, Youssef Al-Rahma, said the projects form part of KSRelief's relief and development efforts in Somaliland across several sectors, in addition to raising awareness to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a related development, Najd Health Center in Yemen’s Socotra governorate continues to provide medical services with the generous support of KSRelief in cooperation with the UN Population Fund (UNFPA). The center provides vital services to pregnant women, mothers and children. Beneficiaries expressed their gratitude and appreciation to KSRelief.

KSRelief has also been distributing food baskets to Syrian and Palestinian refugees and the most-vulnerable Lebanese families in several parts of Lebanon.

 

Few COVID-19 violations in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, municipality finds

Updated 16 min 59 sec ago
SPA

Few COVID-19 violations in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, municipality finds

Updated 16 min 59 sec ago
SPA

DAMMAM: The Eastern Province municipality has carried out almost 400 inspections to ensure that commercial establishments in the province are adhering to COVID-19 precautionary measures, according to a report issued on Thursday.

Only four of those inspections resulted in charges of noncompliance with health measures, while six other establishments were found to be overstocking.

The municipality also sanitized 850 sites in Dammam, using 147,234 liters of disinfectants, with the participation of hundreds of environmental workers, according to the report, and removed 6,643 tons of waste, with the participation of 7,554 workers.


 

