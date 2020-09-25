You are here

  • Home
  • Sea-Eye ship with 125 rescued migrants docks in Sardinia

Sea-Eye ship with 125 rescued migrants docks in Sardinia

The rescue ship "Alan Kurdi" is seen sailing off the Libyan coast during the ongoing operations by the NGO Sea-Eye to rescue migrants on Sept. 11, 2020. (Sea-Eye via AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nb7nt

Updated 25 September 2020
AFP

Sea-Eye ship with 125 rescued migrants docks in Sardinia

  • NGO Sea-Eye says the vessel Alan Kurdi docked at the port of Arbatax on the east of the island
Updated 25 September 2020
AFP

ROME: A ship with 125 rescued migrants aboard reached the Italian island of Sardinia on Thursday, the aid organization Sea-Eye said, adding that the fate of its survivors remains unclear.

The Alan Kurdi docked at the port of Arbatax on the east of the island, having been “instructed by the port authorities to drop anchor and wait for further instructions,” said Sea-Eye, which charters the boat.

However, the NGO said it was unclear whether Arbatax would be a “safe port,” in which the rescued survivors would be able to disembark.

On Wednesday night, Italian authorities had made contact to discuss the “further coordination” and to provide weather protection for the ship, five days since Sea-Eye asked for assistance, it said on Twitter.

Italy’s Interior Ministry said earlier in the day that it had “authorized the request” to dock and “activated the procedure to redistribute” the 125 rescued migrants across Europe.

“Eighty percent of the rescued migrants will be transferred to other European countries,” it added.

The ship — named Alan Kurdi after the Syrian boy who made global headlines when his drowned body washed up on a beach in Turkey in 2015 — rescued 133 people, including 62 children, from three different boats off the Libyan coast.

Eight people, including a five-month-old baby, were evacuated by the Italian coast guard. More than 50 minors are still on board, including young children, the NGO said.

The ship was initially heading to Marseille in the south of France before French authorities successfully asked Italy to allow it to dock in the Mediterranean, Sea-Eye’s chief Gorden Isler said in a tweet.

“We hope that the 125 rescued will be allowed to disembark in Sardinia so they can be adequately cared for there,” Isler added.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that the Sea-Eye ship should “be received in the nearest safe port,” with France implicitly declining any possibility of allowing the ship to dock in Marseille.

The principle of the landing of survivors in the nearest “safe port,” enshrined in international maritime law, generally means Italy or Malta are expected to take in rescued survivors from Mediterranean crossings.

More than 600 migrants have perished this year while attempting the Mediterranean crossing, the deadliest route for those hoping for a better life in Europe.

Almost 50,000 have made the journey so far this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Topics: Sea-eye Alan Kurdi Migrant crisis International Organization for Migration

Related

World
Search on for 8 missing Algerian migrants near Sardinia
Middle-East
Amnesty: Migrants face ‘vicious cycle of cruelty’ in Libya

Yemen’s FM blames Houthis for looming Safer oil tanker disaster

Updated 23 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Yemen’s FM blames Houthis for looming Safer oil tanker disaster

  • Al-Hadhrami stressed the importance of pressuring the Houthis to allow technicians from the UN to access the tanker
  • The tanker has been moored near Ras Issa oil terminal for more than five years
Updated 23 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadhrami blamed the Houthi militia for the Safer oil tanker’s looming disaster as the militia continued to block the United Nation’s help to access the damage. 
Al-Hadhrami stressed the importance of pressuring the Houthis to allow technicians from the international organization to access the tanker during a meeting with senior British diplomats on Thursday, state news agency Saba New reported.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia warned the UN Security Council that an “oil spot” has been sighted in a shipping lane 50 km west of abandoned and decaying Safer oil tanker off the coast of Yemen. Experts fear it could spill 1.1 million barrels of crude into the Red Sea.
The tanker has been moored near Ras Issa oil terminal for more than five years. The UN previously warned that it could leak four times as much oil as was spilled during the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off the coast of Alaska. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council have repeatedly called on Houthi insurgents in Yemen to grant access the tanker for a technical assessment and emergency repairs.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Houthi Safer tanker

Related

Special photos
Middle-East
How the FSO Safer is an impending danger to the Red Sea and Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief calls on international community to take immediate action on safer oil tanker issue

Latest updates

Yemen’s FM blames Houthis for looming Safer oil tanker disaster
Pakistan Hindus rally in Islamabad over India migrant deaths
UAE’s equal pay law for men, women in private sector takes effect
Davis, Lakers beat Nuggets to take 3-1 lead in West finals
New film reveals the story behind Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center in Kuwait

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.